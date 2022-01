CENTRALIA — The 78th Centralia Holiday Tournament is in the books with the championship going home with a first time participant, the Vashon Wolverines from St. Louis. Vashon had no problems with the Evanston Wildkits in the championship game 61-38. Three Wolverines scored in double figures, led by second team all-tournament selection Jayden Nicholson. The St. Louis powerhouse improves to 12-0 on the season while Evanston is now 9-3 after the loss.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO