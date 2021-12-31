ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapmaker Spreads Holiday Cheer With Social Media Campaigns And Promotions

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season approaching, digital manufacturer Snapmaker has joined the festival with its social media campaigns and end-of-the-year deals for the maker community.

Build customers' Wonderland

Snapmaker hosted the 8th Snapmaking Contest themed with "Build Your Wonderland." Among all the Christmas decorations the participants made, the grand prize, a $1,000 coupon, went to Nicklaus Clemmer who made a dreamy Christmas village. Created the main body of the village with Snapmaker 2.0's 3D printing function, Christmas trees, and a sign with the Laser Module and the lake with Snapmaker 2.0 Rotary Module, the village blended everything perfectly together.

Share followers'New Year Wishes

Additionally, the manufacturer hosted a social media event from December 13 to 24, encouraging its followers to share how Snapmaker can help them fulfill their new year wishes. The winning entries are slated to win the improvised Snapmaker 2.0 A350T. Hundreds of entries were received, ranging from making personalized gifts and creating uplifting moments with loved ones with the help of Snapmaker.

"I want to start up a new business for myself and my wife making premium wooden decorations and household accessories. The Snapmaker would tremendously help make this idea a reality!" said Zachary.

"Looking to win one so I can further my craft and have a faster workflow to help with my ambition to make more and inspire others like my family and good open-minded people." shared Daniel.

Celebrate Holiday Season With the Rest of the World

"We're excited to offer deals on our products, hoping to make our customers' holiday more meaningful and special," said Rainie, marketing director at Snapmaker. During this holiday promotion period from December 16 to 31, customers can save 20% off most categories by shopping at Snapmaker's online store or on Amazon.

On December 27, the Discovery Factory in Holland hosted a special event and worked with its participants on the Snapmaker machine to make a stamp with their own names on it. "We are happy to see that we are celebrating this holiday season filled with joy and happiness with our users around the globe," said Rainie.

About Snapmaker

Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop multi-function 3D printers. Dedicated to creating premium-quality and user-friendly desktop fabricating machines, Snapmaker is loved by overseas and domestic customers.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snapmaker-spreads-holiday-cheer-with-social-media-campaigns-and-promotions-301452239.html

SOURCE Shenzhen Snapmaker Technologies Co., Ltd.

