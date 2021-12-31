ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla recalls some model 3 and model S vehicles in China

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Friday that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc will...

za.investing.com

Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Tesla says it delivered record 936K vehicles in 2021, up 87%

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Tesla delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, up 87% from its 2020 delivery count, the company said. The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle company announced its fourth-quarter production and delivery results on Sunday. The carmaker said it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, which is also a record for the company and thousands more cars than Wall Street analysts expected.
AUSTIN, TX
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Tesla, Didi Global

Stocks on Wall Street ended their final trading session of 2021 lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 capping off a record-setting year despite risks related to the Federal Reserve’s tightening path and the ongoing COVID health crisis. The week ahead is expected to be busier than usual, with...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Tesla Delivered 936,172 Electric Vehicles in 2021, With the Fourth-Quarter Setting a New Record

Tesla just published its fourth-quarter vehicle production and deliveries report for 2021, and it handily beat analysts' expectations. Tesla deliveries amounted to 308,600 electric cars in the fourth quarter and full-year deliveries amounted to 936,172 vehicles. According to a consensus compiled by FactSet, Wall Street analysts had anticipated Tesla deliveries...
ECONOMY
Time

Tesla Smashes Delivery Record with 308,600 Cars in Final Quarter

Bloomberg — Tesla Inc. delivered 308,600 vehicles worldwide in the fourth quarter, smashing the previous record for the electric-car maker and setting a capstone on a year in which the company joined the exclusive $1 trillion market valuation club. The better-than-expected results posted Sunday pushed Tesla’s total sales for...
ECONOMY
Electric Vehicles
Beijing, CN
Economy
Nasdaq
Cars
Tesla
China
International Business Times

Tesla Delivers Almost 1 Mn Cars Globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges. The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Tesla Delivers Nearly a Million Cars in 2021 Despite Shortages

Automakers all over the world are struggling with a computer chip shortage brought on by pandemic-related shutdowns. But that is apparently not stopping Tesla. On Sunday, Tesla announced that it had rolled out 936,000 cars last year, an 87 percent jump from 2020. Most of those cars were Model 3 sedans or Model Y hatchbacks, the New York Times reports.
BUSINESS
NBC News

What's ahead for the auto industry in 2022?

From shortages of crucial semiconductor chips to shutdowns at major assembly plants, plus sky-rocketing car prices and empty dealerships, 2021 was a year to remember for auto manufacturers and consumers alike. But there was also a surge in sales of electric vehicles, and an increasing shift from sedans to SUVs and pickup trucks.
ECONOMY
CNBC

China warns Walmart over alleged removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from stores

China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused Walmart of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after reports that its membership-based chain Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang. Other companies, including H&M and Intel, have...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

2023 Tesla Model 2: Everything We Know About The EV Brand’s $25,000 Compact Car

This article includes speculative illustrations for a compact Tesla model made by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Tesla. The “baby Tesla”, officially announced in 2020, is getting closer to its reveal and our colleagues created a speculative render showing what the automaker’s...
CARS
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
insideevs.com

NIO Sold Over 10,000 EVs In December 2021

NIO reports another strong monthly result for electric car sales, but the growth rate slowed down in recent months. Last month, the Chinese company delivered 10,489 electric cars (up 50% year-over-year), just a few hundred units less than in the record November (10,878). The overwhelming majority of NIO sales are...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
CARS

