Germany to ease ban on UK travellers from January 4

By Robin Searle
Travel Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany is to ease restrictions on visitors from the UK from January 4. A statement on the German embassy’s website said the UK would be classified as a high-risk area from midnight on Tuesday, rather than an area of variants of concern. The move would lift a ban...

travelweekly.co.uk

Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Grant Shapps
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Brexit: ‘the biggest disaster any government has ever negotiated’

A British cheesemaker who predicted Brexit would cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds in exports has called the UK’s departure from the EU single market a disaster, after losing his entire wholesale and retail business in the bloc over the past year. Simon Spurrell, the co-founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, said personal advice from a government minister to pursue non-EU markets to compensate for his losses had proved to be “an expensive joke”.
ECONOMY
#Travel Insurance#Traveler#Uk#Covid#Omicron
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Thousands head to France to beat tourism ban

After 11pm on Friday UK citizens will need a ‘compelling reason’ to enter France. Thousands of people are travelling to France to beat the country’s ban on UK tourists. Long queues were reported at the Port of Dover after many people brought their Christmas travel plans forward to avoid new restrictions which come into force at 11pm on Friday.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Monday added the United States to its "no-fly" list, citing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the United States, now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
WORLD
The Independent

Traveller from UK brings first Omicron case into community contact in New Zealand

A visitor from the UK has been the first case of the Omicron variant exposed to the public in New Zealand, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Health.Released on Wednesday, the statement says that the fully vaccinated traveller arrived in Auckland on a flight from the United Kingdom, via Doha, on 16 December, and tested negative during seven days of isolation.However, the visitor then tested positive on day nine of their trip, after they had “briefly been active in the community”.The statement lists six places the traveller had visited while out of isolation on 26 and 27...
WORLD
The Independent

Britons living in EU banned from driving across France to reach homes

British citizens have been banned from driving across France to homes in other European Union countries, according to a Channel Tunnel train operator.Eurotunnel Le Shuttle which transports vehicle-carrying trains between Dover and Calais said the decision was made by the French government.Non-essential travel from the UK to France has been banned since December 18 in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but several exemptions have been in place.URGENT UPDATE FOR BRITISH RESIDENTS IN EU: Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Ex-Brexit boss warns British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may “give up importing” as a result of new rules implemented in the new year.Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause “teething problems”, with some sectors hit harder than others.The news comes as Boris Johnson vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Germany Latest Country To Add New Restrictions On UK Travelers

Effective from 23:01 Central European Time on December 19th, only German citizens and residents may travel to Germany from the UK. While there are a handful of exemptions, the majority of non-German travelers will likely find themselves scrambling to make last-minute adjustments and cancelations to their holiday travel plans. Reminiscent of sudden travel restrictions that appeared throughout 2020, the move is being implemented as a way to slow the advance of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.
LIFESTYLE

