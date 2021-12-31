ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cathay Pacific to cut flights in response to Covid curbs

By Robin Searle
Travel Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathay Pacific will operate a skeleton schedule in January in response to stringent Covid restrictions in Hong Kong, according to reports. The airline confirmed it would suspend cargo flights for a...

travelweekly.co.uk

travelmole.com

Hong Kong leader slams Cathay Pacific over Covid rule breach

The Omicron variant has found its way into the Hong Kong community beyond the strict quarantine system. The first community transmission has been blamed on a Cathay Pacific crew member who allegedly breached home quarantine rules. "Omicron is raging around the world and it has now found its way into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong increasingly shut off as inbound flights dwindle

(Dec 31): Hong Kong is becoming increasingly shut off from the outside world because of its strict Covid-19 policies as the city imposes a raft of flight bans and airlines slash inbound services. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd has almost halved the number of flights into Hong Kong from outside China...
TRAFFIC
UPI News

Cathay Pacific says there will be airline disruptions

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Rising coronavirus cases around the world, sparked by the Omicron variant, continued to play havoc with travel and other industries on the final day of 2021, with flight cancelations and warnings of new supply chain disruptions. Hong Kong air carrier Cathay Pacific warned the city's government...
TRAVEL
#Cathay Pacific#Covid#Curbs#The Associated Press#Asian
theedgemarkets.com

Cathay Pacific announces flight cancellations to and from Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Dec 31): Cathay Pacific Airways on Thursday (Dec 30) said the latest tightening of quarantine restrictions on aircrew had led it to make significant changes to its flight schedule, including cancellations of passenger and cargo flights to and from Hong Kong. Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Will Cathay Pacific Ever Recover?

While airlines around the globe have been put to the test during the pandemic, I don’t think there’s a major airline in the world that has been hit as hard as Cathay Pacific. That make me sad for a variety of reasons — Hong Kong is (or was?) one of my favorite cities in the world, and Cathay Pacific is one of my favorite airline brands.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Canada's WestJet cancelling 15% of January flights due to COVID-19 surge

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Airlines will cancel 15% of scheduled flights in January because the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 has left the airline unable to fully staff its operations, the company said on Thursday. The announcement from privately owned WestJet, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Airlines cancel further flights worldwide due to Covid-19

Airlines have continued to cancel more flights worldwide this week due to due to the spread of Covid-19. Thousands of flights were scrapped over the Christmas weekend as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. Airlines blamed the spread of Covid-19 among staff for cancellations, with many crews testing positive...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Covid: Christmas flights cancelled and new curbs amid Omicron spread

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas, as the surging Omicron variant sees safety curbs tightened and flights cancelled. Italy, Spain and Greece have made face masks compulsory outdoors again. Catalonia, in northern Spain, has imposed an overnight curfew, and the Netherlands is in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Group Cuts Flights As Omicron Hits Bookings

The Lufthansa Group has axed 33,000 flights from the winter schedule as Omicron drives down travel demand. With much of Europe in lockdown or battling high infection rates, bookings have fallen sharply for January and February. Additionally, Lufthansa has said it is flying tens of thousands of flights more due to the EU’s slot rules.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Return Of The A380: The British Airways Fleet In 2022

UK flag carrier British Airways boasts a large and diverse fleet of jet-powered airliners. The London-based oneworld founding member has more than 250 aircraft at its disposal, with a further 24 active at its regional subsidiary, BA CityFlyer. This year will see the Airbus A380 return to widespread service at the airline, following a pandemic-induced hiatus.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MassLive.com

JetBlue cancels 1,200-plus flights through Jan. 13, including dozens at Logan; airlines cancel, delay thousands worldwide as omicron COVID cases hit crews

The rise in omicron COVID-19 cases continues to plague airline staffing levels, with JetBlue Airways canceling about 1,280 flights over the next two weeks and other airlines announcing thousands of cancellations and delays worldwide. Reuters reported that JetBlue expected the number of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, where most of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil health agency confirms COVID-19 cases in cruise ship

Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Preziosa had to wait more than six hours to disembark at Rio de Janeiro Sunday due to an inspection by Brazilian health authorities that confirmed 28 cases of COVID-19 on board - 26 passengers and two crew members.Rio’s health secretariat said in a statement that among those who tested positive, people living in Rio or the nearby region can quarantine themselves at home. Others must first isolate in hotels, and there was no information provided about who would pay for the costs. After the inspection, MSC Preziosa was authorized by federal health regulator...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

17 Routes: Where Is Lufthansa Flying Its A340-300s This Week?

Lufthansa’s first A340-300 was delivered almost exactly 28 years ago. More followed that year, and the last arrived in 2001. While the A340-600 was withdrawn, the -300 variant soldiers on, at least until replaced by incoming B777-9s and B787-9s. We see where the quadjet is flying this week. A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

