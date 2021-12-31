ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France suspends transit rules for UK nationals living in EU

By Robin Searle
Travel Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance has suspended Covid restrictions which would have prevented UK nationals living in an EU country from transiting through the country by road on their way home. The move came after a number of travel companies including...

travelweekly.co.uk

Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Polish deputy PM says Germany wants to turn EU into ‘fourth reich’

The head of Poland’s ruling party, Jarosław Kaczyński, has said Germany is trying to turn the EU into a federal “German fourth reich”. Speaking to the far-right Polish newspaper GPC, the head of the Law and Justice party (PiS) said some countries “are not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German fourth reich being built on the basis of the EU”.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
The Independent

Britons living in EU banned from driving across France to reach homes

British citizens have been banned from driving across France to homes in other European Union countries, according to a Channel Tunnel train operator.Eurotunnel Le Shuttle which transports vehicle-carrying trains between Dover and Calais said the decision was made by the French government.Non-essential travel from the UK to France has been banned since December 18 in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but several exemptions have been in place.URGENT UPDATE FOR BRITISH RESIDENTS IN EU: Following a French Government decision, on 28/12/2021, unless they hold French residency, British citizens are now considered 3rd...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

British family denied entry to Tahiti after 20-hour journey due to France travel ban

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France’s current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an “essential reason” for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Brexit forces British student to spend Christmas and New Year in Madrid

A British student is spending the festive season in Spain rather than with family – because Spanish red tape combined with Brexit means she cannot leave the country while her visa is processed.Lucy Taylor, 21, from East Sussex, is a Warwick University student on her year abroad. Until 2021 she would have been able to spend the academic year in Spain without formality.But since the Brexit transition phase ended a year ago, British students require visas to study in any of the 27 European Union nations.Ms Taylor applied for her visa for Spain in June – one of a mountain...
EUROPE
The Independent

France sets grim record of more than 200,000 Covid cases in a day

France is seeing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 infections, with 208,000 cases reported over the past 24 hours, a new national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.“This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive,” Veran said. “We have never experienced such a situation,” he said, describing the increase in cases as “dizzying”.The situation in French hospitals was already worrying because of the Delta variant, Veran said, with Omicron yet to have an impact, something he said would eventually happen.“We have two enemies,” he said,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Traveller from UK brings first Omicron case into community contact in New Zealand

A visitor from the UK has been the first case of the Omicron variant exposed to the public in New Zealand, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Health.Released on Wednesday, the statement says that the fully vaccinated traveller arrived in Auckland on a flight from the United Kingdom, via Doha, on 16 December, and tested negative during seven days of isolation.However, the visitor then tested positive on day nine of their trip, after they had “briefly been active in the community”.The statement lists six places the traveller had visited while out of isolation on 26 and 27...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: PM gets Covid briefing as UK nations tighten rules

The prime minister is due to be briefed on the latest Covid data as he weighs whether to impose additional measures in England before the new year. After two days without published figures, Boris Johnson will hear the impact on the NHS of record infections. But the BBC understands no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

3 Western Balkan countries deepen economic ties at summit

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The leaders of Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia met Tuesday to discuss and agree on furthering their Open Balkan initiative to promote political and economic ties. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hosted the two-day meeting in the capital, Tirana, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and...
EUROPE
AFP

Euro marks 20 eventful years

The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the euro "a true symbol for the strength of Europe" while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde described it as "a beacon of stability and solidity around the world". Euro banknotes and coins came into circulation in 12 countries on January 1, 2002, greeted by a mix of enthusiasm and scepticism from citizens who had to trade in their Deutsche marks, French francs, pesetas and liras. The euro is now used by 340 million people in 19 nations, from Ireland to Germany to Slovakia.
ECONOMY

