France suspends transit rules for UK nationals living in EU

A visitor from the UK has been the first case of the Omicron variant exposed to the public in New Zealand, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Health.Released on Wednesday, the statement says that the fully vaccinated traveller arrived in Auckland on a flight from the United Kingdom, via Doha, on 16 December, and tested negative during seven days of isolation.However, the visitor then tested positive on day nine of their trip, after they had “briefly been active in the community”.The statement lists six places the traveller had visited while out of isolation on 26 and 27...

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO