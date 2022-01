For people who love having a fresh, live Christmas tree in their home, you may be wondering how you're going to be able to get rid of it after the holidays. Today during the show, Nico, Joanna, and I discussed our family's preference between an artificial and a live Christmas tree. Growing up my family always loved having a real tree in the house and so did Nico's. There are so many fond memories I have of my family heading down to the local Christmas tree lot to pick the tree that we thought was perfect for our home. Joanna on the other hand, always had an artificial tree that year after year was stored in the attic and pulled out during the holidays.

