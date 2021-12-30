ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASNV is Looking for New Board Members

audubonva.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you like to help Audubon Society of Northern Virginia? We’re looking for candidates to join our Board of Directors. Board members help to ensure that ASNV fulfills its mission through oversight of the organization’s activities. They...

www.audubonva.org

theexaminernews.com

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Board Names Three New Members

The Burke Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Trustees has announced three new members, Donald Friedman, Margie Lewis, and Eon Nichols, who bring with them decades of expertise and service to benefit the hospital. Friedman, a Fairfield County resident, joined the board with a keen sense of marketing and branding gained through...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
northcountyoutlook.com

New board members sworn in to serve on Arlington School Board

Michael Kingman and Erica Knapp were sworn in as new board members during the Dec. 13 Arlington Public Schools Board of Directors meeting. Sheri Kelly, who was appointed to the school board last year to fill a board vacancy, was also elected to the school board. Kingman represents district area 3 which is comprised of the area north and west of Arlington, including Bryant and Silvana. Knapp represents district area 5 which includes parts of Gleneagle and the Sisco Heights area. Kelly represents district area 2 which is comprised of High Clover Park, Cemetery Road, and parts of old town Arlington. Kingman replaces Judy Fay and Knapp replaces Marc Rosson.
ARLINGTON, WA
ocj.com

OCA elects new board members, officers and executive committee

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) recently held elections for directors in districts 2,5,8, 11 and one at-large position. The new board then held a meeting on Dec. 7 to elect the association’s officers for 2022. The newly elected board members are Andy Lohr, district 2, and Jason Dagger,...
POLITICS
kentchamber.org

Local Home Repair Nonprofit Welcomes New Board Members

Jennifer Lieber has spent over three decades in architecture, working on projects from homes to museums. Since 2014, her focus has been on universal design, adaptive reuse and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance in buildings, parks and townscapes. She serves as the Administrator for the Delaware Architectural Accessibility Board and travels the country with her work as an ADA consultant. She moved to Chestertown in 2001 with her husband, Chip, and their sons, all three of whom now serve in the United States Army. When asked what prompted her to join the Rebuilding Together Kent County Board, she said she’d been interested in the organization since 2006 but only recently felt she had time to commit to a board role. She volunteers with several organizations, including Operation Enduring Warrior but decided to take her volunteering to the next level with Rebuilding Together Kent County because she feels they, “share her values of building a community that lifts everyone up.”
KENT COUNTY, MD
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato school board member resigns

A member of the Mankato Area Public School board has resigned. Darren Wacker, who was elected to the board in 2017, submitted his resignation effective immediately, according to a notice from the school district. Wacker served as board chair in 2019 and 2020. Wacker told SMN his personal situation has...
MANKATO, MN
New Haven Register

Trumbull-based Make-A-Wish CT names new board chair, members

TRUMBULL — Make-A-Wish Connecticut has announced several additions to its board of directors, including a new chair. Tracey Yurko was named to head the board. Yurko is chief legal officer, corporate secretary and a partner at Westport-based Bridgewater Associates. Prior to joining Bridgewater in 2012, Yurko practiced with the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Healthcare Foundation Appoints New Member to 2022 Board of Trustees

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation has announced the appointment of Carle W. Battle as board member. Battle was senior vice-president and chief patent counsel for GlaxoSmithKline and managed its global patent and intellectual property portfolio. He earned a B.S. in chemistry and economics from Dartmouth College and a J.D. from Widener University School of Law. A resident of Sarasota, Battle founded National Legal Information Services and is chair of the Gamma Xi Boulé Foundation Board.
SARASOTA, FL
Times-Leader

Union Local board to welcome two new members in January

BELMONT — The Union Local School District Board of Education will have two new members next month, as two current members did not run for re-election this year. Board member Dan Lucas participated in his last meeting as a board member Wednesday evening. Koel Davia will also step aside this year, though he was unable to attend what would have been his last meeting this week.
BELMONT, OH
foxwilmington.com

New town council members look ahead to first year in office

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Many people are saying “new year, new me,” as they think of ways to better themselves in 2022. Your local leaders, however, are thinking of how to better the community. Leland town council members Bill McHugh and Richard Holloman swore in just weeks...
LELAND, NC
audubonva.org

ASNV Welcomes a New Program Manager – Tina Dudley

Tina Dudley is a lifetime animal lover, proud Arlington Regional Master Naturalist, and has 10+ years of experience working in the non-profit field with a focus on community building, adult education, inclusion, and equal access to opportunity. While working at Enterprise Community Partners, Tina helped manage the National Disaster Resilience...
BALTIMORE, MD
klkntv.com

Gov. Ricketts appoints new State Board of Education member

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed Kirk Penner of Aurora to the Nebraska Board of Education, District 5. Penner will serve the rest of the unexpired term for District 5, which runs through January 4, 2023. The next election takes place on November 2022. Patricia Timm resigned earlier in the year and had left the district 5 position vacant.
LINCOLN, NE
cityoflynnhaven.com

CONSTRUCTION LICENSING BOARD SEEKS MEMBERS

The City of Lynn Haven is looking for qualified people to sit on the Construction Licensing Board. The purpose of this board is to examine qualifications of all persons who desire to engage in the trade of business of construction here in the City of Lynn Haven. Duties include but...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
KPVI Newschannel 6

South Suburban College board welcomes new member, names new vice chair

SOUTH HOLLAND — Country Club Hills alderman and business owner Vincent Lockett has been named to the South Suburban College Board of Trustees. Lockett, who was sworn in Dec. 9, fills the vacancy created by the recent death of Trustee and Vice Chair John Day. Trustee Vivian Payne, who...
COLLEGES
boxofficepro.com

Event Cinema Association Welcomes Two New Board Members

The Event Cinema Association (ECA), the trade body representing exhibitors, distributors, and vendors who work in the event cinema/alternative programming space, has announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Katrin Mathe, international event cinema manager for Kinepolis; and Laura Correia, AVP film and event cinema for National Amusements.
MOVIES
Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair School Board elects leadership, welcomes new members

Members of Upper St. Clair School Board elected Philip Elias as president and Daphna Gans as vice president during the annual reorganization meeting Dec. 6. Both offices are one-year appointments. Elias, who served as vice president during 2021, was first elected to the school board in 2015. Gans is beginning...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
thestokesnews.com

Board of Adjustment affirms fellow member

WALNUT COVE – The Town of Walnut Cove’s Board of Adjustment colleagues showed support for board member Christine Boles by a narrow 2-1 vote last week during a hearing initiated by a ruling by Judge Angela Puckett. The developer for a new Dollar General, Teramore, appealed the Board...
WALNUT COVE, NC
ExecutiveBiz

6 New Board Members to Join Satellogic Upon Company’s Public Listing

Satellogic will add six new members to its board of directors upon becoming publicly listed through the geospatial company’s merger with CF Acquisition Corp. Marcos Galperin, Jenette Ramos, Brad Halverson, Dava Newman, Tarun Bhatnagar and Robert Bearden will work with Ted Wang, incoming chairman, and Emiliano Kargieman, CEO of Satellogic, on the board, the company said Wednesday.
BUSINESS
elkhornmediagroup.com

Community Connection seeks new board members in Union County

LA GRANDE – (Information provided by Community Connection) If you live in Union County and have an interest in community service, Community Connection may have a volunteer position for you. To satisfy the requirements of the agency’s bylaws the candidate must be able to represent the needs of low-income persons whether or not they themselves are low-income. The board of directors meets four or five times per year.
LA GRANDE, OR
alamancecc.edu

ACC Foundation President, New Board Members Begin Duties

January 3, 2022 – James “Ed” Hooks, Mayor of the City of Mebane, became president of the Alamance Community College Foundation Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022. Serving a two-year term, he succeeds Charles Canaday. A member of the ACC Foundation Board of Directors since 2010,...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

