ASNV is Looking for New Board Members

Jennifer Lieber has spent over three decades in architecture, working on projects from homes to museums. Since 2014, her focus has been on universal design, adaptive reuse and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance in buildings, parks and townscapes. She serves as the Administrator for the Delaware Architectural Accessibility Board and travels the country with her work as an ADA consultant. She moved to Chestertown in 2001 with her husband, Chip, and their sons, all three of whom now serve in the United States Army. When asked what prompted her to join the Rebuilding Together Kent County Board, she said she’d been interested in the organization since 2006 but only recently felt she had time to commit to a board role. She volunteers with several organizations, including Operation Enduring Warrior but decided to take her volunteering to the next level with Rebuilding Together Kent County because she feels they, “share her values of building a community that lifts everyone up.”

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO