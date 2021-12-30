ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodbye, Laura!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are going to really miss Laura McDonald, who is leaving her position as ASNV’s Program Manager after twelve years. Laura gets much of the credit for ASNV’s success in recent years and is the person responsible for the breadth and quality of our classes and events....

Times News

‘A bittersweet goodbye’

Debra Brobst, longtime manager of Northampton Banquet and Event Center, 1601 Laubach Ave., will be retiring at the end of December. “You get to know when it’s time for someone new to come in,” she said. “I don’t want to go home 11:45 p.m. and be back here 7 a.m. anymore. When my grandson has a swim meet, I want to be able to go.”
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Southside Times

Goodbye, Farewell and Amen

The television show M*A*S*H rolled out its series finale (Goodbye, Farewell and Amen) on Feb. 28, 1983. I was living in Portland, Oregon at the time, but would return to Indiana in just a few months. The show had a 10-year run, but that was now over. The antics of Hawkeye Pierce and the 4077th would now take its place in television history. I had watched it faithfully throughout the years, but now had to change my routine of weekly viewing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
audubonva.org

Observations from Meadowood: January 2022

One of the more obvious strategies is migrating to a warmer location. Prior to and during migration, Monarch Butterflies like this one seen at the Meadowood Pollinator Garden in August, almost double their body weight so that they have enough fat reserves to make the trip and survive the winter. The individuals who return here in the spring are descendants of those who flew south in the fall.
WILDLIFE
The Baltimore Sun

2022 stargazing in Maryland: What to look for in the sky each month

This year is poised to be a big one for space exploration. By midyear, the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope will likely be fully operational, allowing astronomers to peer deeper in space than ever before to capture early galaxies and distant planets. But there is plenty to be seen without the help of a $10 billion telescope positioned a million miles from Earth. From Maryland, ...
ASTRONOMY
bestfriends.org

Saying goodbye to a founder

Claire Ives was truly a force for the animals and she made invaluable contributions to getting Best Friends off the ground. This is not what I anticipated writing about as we say goodbye to this year, but sometimes circumstances have the final say. Last week, Best Friends lost one of our co-founders, Claire Ives.
ANIMALS
audubonva.org

Upcoming Workshops and Classes

Learn why getting your daily dose of Ornitherapy is just what the doctor ordered. Ornitherapy, or a more mindful approach to the observation of birds, benefits our mind, body, and soul. We’re pushed and pulled in many directions, no matter our age. If we allow birds and nature to slow us down, we are practicing a form of “self-care.” Research shows that exposure to nature actively reduces stress, depression, and anxiety, while helping build a stronger heart and immune system. Birds are gateways into deeper experiences with nature, magnifying these benefits. Through observation we can learn not only about birds, but gain insight into our own lives while exploring our connection to the world around us. This fosters stewardship and bolsters conservation.
ANIMALS
audubonva.org

January 2022

Huntley Meadows Park is arguably the crown jewel of Northern Virginia public parks. Thanks to a $3 million restoration project completed in 2014, the park, which boasts wetlands, flooded forests, and dry forests, is the top birding destination in the region. Birders at Huntley Meadows have uploaded more than 17,000 bird lists to eBird, the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s world-wide data base of citizen-scientist bird sightings. They have recorded at least 252 bird species on the park’s four main birding trails and sites – second in Northern Virginia only to Dyke Marsh Wetlands Preserve with 270 recorded species.
LIFESTYLE
CBS San Francisco

North Bay Goats Feast on Old Christmas Trees in Recycling Win-Win

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — It’s time to recycle that old Christmas tree but a group of kids in the North Bay have discovered a way to do it by combining people’s environmental concern with their love of animals. It’s paying off big time. The Independence 4-H club in Sonoma County enjoys doing community service projects but, lately, their funding has been suppressed by the pandemic. “Most of our fundraisers, because of COVID, had to be canceled,” said 16-year-old club member Clay McDonell. “We were running low on funds so we came up with this idea.” That idea was to collect people’s old Christmas...
SANTA ROSA, CA
audubonva.org

Become a Virginia Master Naturalist

The Fairfax Master Naturalists are a core of volunteers that perform service to manage and protect natural areas through activities such as plant and animal surveys, stream monitoring, trail rehabilitation, and teaching in nature centers. Applications will be open from January 1-15, 2022 for the basic training course that trains new volunteers to become Master Naturalists.
VIRGINIA STATE
kusi.com

Rubi the young pup awaits her fur-ever home

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Rubi is an 8-week-old Terrier blend pup that currently weighs 7 pounds but is estimated to weigh 25-35 pounds. Rubi loves to snuggle and cuddle and is already female-spayed. Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Rubi are a match!
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Goodbye 2021

We made it through another year of the pandemic — well done, everyone! Eva checks in with some of the friends we made this past year and honors some of the friends we lost. We also go behind the scenes to find out what it takes to make an episode of Stuck in Vermont and ask people on social media to share their hopes for the New Year. Happy holidays to one and all, and we will see you in 2022!
VERMONT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Goodbye 2021, Hello 2022!

This is not the letter we expected to be writing today. We are in the throes of a second COVID holiday season and are about to say goodbye to another year full of tears, fears, disappointment, and mourning. There have also been joyous moments of kindness and hope, and other...
JOURNALISM
lvpnews.com

