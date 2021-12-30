Photos: Childhood Cancer in Black and White

This post was published during the Christmas season back in 2016. I decided to share it again today. Merry Christmas from Perry County, Missouri!. We located some more photographs that show Perry County Christmas decorations. As I look at these photos, I cannot help but think that the absence of the technology to produce color photographs really doesn’t do the Christmas season justice. Normally, I love looking at the old black and white photos. They add a sense of antiquity to the scenes they display. However, the Christmas season, maybe more than any other season, is a season filled with color, and the black and white pictures just seem to fall so short in the effort to portray this festive season.

