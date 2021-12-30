Exxon Mobil says higher gas prices to boost profits by as much as $1.1 billion
Exxon Mobil Corp.
said Thursday it expects higher gas prices to add $700 million to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter.
An increase in liquids prices will add $400 million to $800 million in the period, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Changes in chemical margins will have a negative impact of $600 million to $800 million, and the estimated negative impact of non-cash impairments will be $500 million to $800 million, the company said.
