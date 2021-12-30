ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, IL

Riverton, Illinois had a median home sale price of $120,250 of two homes in November 2021

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the top two home sales for Riverton, Illinois in November 2021,...

sangamonsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

Could U.S. Home Prices See Another Massive Gain in 2022?

The average home value in the United States increased by nearly 20% in 2021, and many experts think we'll see things cool off as we head into 2022. But I'm not so sure. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 13, I explain why I think we could see another double-digit percentage gain in the housing market in 2022.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Real Estate
City
Riverton, IL
Local
Illinois Business
azbigmedia.com

Is a housing market crash on the way in 2022?

Last year was anything but normal — especially in Arizona’s residential real estate market. Median sale prices rose in Phoenix from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October, a 24.4% increase, according to real estate website Redfin. Houses listed for sale saw fierce bidding wars with buyers willing to contort themselves to meet sellers’ demands, which include such concessions as renting the home back to the sellers for a period while they found a new house to purchase. Can this continue, or is there a potential housing market crash on the way in 2022?
PHOENIX, AZ
98.3 The KEY

Tiny Kennewick Home Will Cost You $300 a Month, So Why Are You Renting?

Yes, it’s a manufactured home, but if you’re just starting out or just want to downsize, this could be just the ticket. This brand new 399 square foot tiny home will cost you about $65,000 or just over $300 a month if you finance it with 20% down. Other expenses like lot rent will bring the total to about $895 a month, which is still less than most rents in the area. Obviously, the more cash a buyer puts down, the less the payment will be.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Median#Blockshopper Com
NewPelican

What the “great resignation” means to home sellers

America is in the midst of a “silver tsunami” in the workplace, which has important implications for the greater Fort Lauderdale home sale market. The pandemic lockdown and workplace transformation has led millions of aging Baby Boomers to reassess their personal and professional lives and envision where they hope to be tomorrow. Some have concluded that work as they knew it no longer jibes with the life they discovered during the pandemic.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
oucampus.org

1901 E. Osborn RD

Look & Lease & Save $200! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy