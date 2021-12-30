Riverton, Illinois had a median home sale price of $120,250 of two homes in November 2021

Yes, it’s a manufactured home, but if you’re just starting out or just want to downsize, this could be just the ticket. This brand new 399 square foot tiny home will cost you about $65,000 or just over $300 a month if you finance it with 20% down. Other expenses like lot rent will bring the total to about $895 a month, which is still less than most rents in the area. Obviously, the more cash a buyer puts down, the less the payment will be.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO