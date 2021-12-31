ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qantas to USA - internal flights

executivetraveller.com
 3 days ago

Does anyone know if the “removal” of Qantas planes for internal connections eg LAX to NYC is a permanent arrangement now? It’s not a big deal as such but have noted when searching for some BC flights to NYC the internal leg whether...

www.executivetraveller.com

Comments / 0

CBS LA

Flight Cancellations At LAX, Elsewhere Continue To Disrupt Travel

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More flights Sunday were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport and others due to the Omicron variant and weather. A total of 207 flights canceled were canceled at LAX Sunday due to COVID-19 and weather issues. “My flight got canceled three times already,” said Ashley Hernandez, a traveler at LAX Sunday. “And it was due to a lack of crewmates.” On Sunday, flights were canceled at LAX, John Wayne Airport in O.C., Long Beach Airport as well as the Hollywood-Burbank Airport, totaling 140 flight cancellations, the bulk of which were at LAX. This holiday weekend, about 10 million passengers were expected to fly. “We were on the phone with customer service and on the internet,” said Jonathan Schwarts, an LA resident. “Trying to find different flights.  And the check-out screen wasn’t working.” Airlines blame bad weather and the highly contagious Omicron variant for the disruption to air travel. The variant was infecting workers in the airline industry, including close to 1,800 TSA workers. United Airlines, for instance, was offering triple pay to pilots in hopes of easing airline shortages.
LOS ANGELES, CA
simpleflying.com

Which Was The Most On-Time Airline Last Year?

With 2021 in the bag, airlines will be looking back at their performance and seeing where they can improve. There are some expected results but plenty of surprises when looking at which operators were the most on time. Cirium has shared a report highlighting the airlines that are most frequently...
simpleflying.com

SpiceJet Dash 8 Turboprop Departs Rajkot Without ATC Clearance

A SpiceJet Bombardier DHC-8-402Q Dash 8 took off from Rajkot en route to New Delhi on Thursday, December 30, 2021, without permission from Air Trafic Control. The nearly ten-year-old aircraft registration VT-SUQ was performing SpiceJet flight number SG-3703 from Rajkot Airport (RAJ) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi when the incident occurred.
simpleflying.com

What Can We Expect To See From Australian Aviation In 2022?

After nearly two years of trouble for Australian aviation, early signs are 2022 will be a cracker of a year in the industry. There are many changes scheduled – possibly more than a recovering market can handle. That’s likely to make the upcoming year an eventful one. Reopening...
KARE 11

Flight cancellations and delays continue at MSP International Airport

MINNEAPOLIS — At MSP International Airport, dozens of flights were either cancelled or delayed on one of the busiest travel days of the year. "We have pilots and flight attendants who have been calling out sick after they've tested positive, so that's really taken the situation and created a staffing shortage," said David Slotnick, Senior Aviation Business Reporter at "The Points Guy."
CBS San Francisco

Air Travelers Greet New Year Stuck in Airports

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — On the first day of 2022, airlines across the world canceled thousands of flights, due to a combination of inclement weather and the omicron variant affecting flight crews and operational staff. When David Gurll showed up at San Francisco International Airport on New Year Day, he figured he’d quickly be on a flight headed back home to Tucson. But what was supposed to be a quick trip turned out to become an all day affair. “United Airlines canceled it,” he said. “Even though I checked before coming to the airport, I didn’t find out until I...
AFP

US airport chaos as more than 2,700 flights cancelled

Air travel continued to be severely disrupted in the United States on Saturday, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant.
simpleflying.com

Return Of The A380: The British Airways Fleet In 2022

UK flag carrier British Airways boasts a large and diverse fleet of jet-powered airliners. The London-based oneworld founding member has more than 250 aircraft at its disposal, with a further 24 active at its regional subsidiary, BA CityFlyer. This year will see the Airbus A380 return to widespread service at the airline, following a pandemic-induced hiatus.
simpleflying.com

What Happened To 1980s Startup Carrier New York Air?

New York Air was a startup airline that served the ‘Big Apple’ in the early and mid-1980s. Based out of the city’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA), it was a subsidiary of the wider ‘Texas Air Corporation’ holding company. Let’s take a look back at the story of this interesting carrier.
executivetraveller.com

Rebooking after CX flight cancelled

Does anyone know what airline obligations are when they cancel your ticket 3 weeks before departure?. CX has cancelled my Sydney-Europe outbound flight; but are only offering either an entire refund for the ticket (Sydney-Europe-Sydney) or to move to another day they're operating (basically nothing for January). I thought in pre-pandemic, airlines were obligated to offer to rebook you on another airline for the day you're trying to travel or does this only apply when the flight is cancelled at short notice?
The Independent

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By late morning Saturday on the East Coast more than 2,400 U.S. flights and nearly 4,200 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Dec. 24. Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers,...
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
