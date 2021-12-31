ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Improving Edge Computing Security in 2022

By Tripwire Guest Authors
tripwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore organizations are turning their eyes to edge computing as cloud adoption reaches new heights. Experts predict there will be 55 billion edge devices by 2022 as latency and resilience demands grow and 5G makes these networks possible. While this growth is impressive, it raises several security concerns. Edge...

www.tripwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

AWS Launches IoT TwinMaker to Create Digital Twins

Concept: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced ‘IoT TwinMaker’ to help developers create digital twins of real-world systems such as factories, buildings, industrial equipment, and production lines easily and quickly. It enables developers to aggregate data from a variety of sources, such as video cameras, equipment sensors, and business applications, into a knowledge graph that mimics the real-world environment. This can help businesses to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime in their processes.
SOFTWARE
Embedded.com

Avular debuts modular mobile robotics hardware and software

Mobile robotics company offers modular hardware and software solution providing the building blocks for a robot’s core functionalities, to simplify robot development. Avular, a mobile robotics company based in The Netherlands, is to debut a modular hardware and software solution providing the building blocks for a robot’s core functionalities at the CES 2022 show next month. The product line, called ‘The Essentials’, provides entrepreneurs and engineers with a modular platform to simplify robot development, and reduce time-to-market and costs by up to 50%, according to the firm.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

How To Automate The Bid Management Process With Artificial Intelligence

Daniel Fallmann is Founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, a leader in enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence and knowledge management. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been at the forefront of saving businesses valuable time and resources for quite some time now. It has made revolutionary impacts and discoveries from maps and navigation, chatbots, text editors, digital assistants, facial recognition and more. Individuals and enterprises use these AI-powered systems every day, and the best part is that we are just getting started.
SOFTWARE
Roll Call Online

Computer security experts scramble to fix ‘vulnerability of the decade’

Criminals, cyber spies, and hackers around the world are launching thousands of attempts every hour to exploit a flaw in a widely used logging software as cybersecurity experts are scrambling to close the loophole and prevent catastrophic attacks. In early December, a security researcher at Chinese online retailer Alibaba discovered...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edge Computing#Endpoint Security#Infrastructure Security#Information Security
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Auto, Security, Pervasive Computing

NASA plans to launch the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) this Saturday, Dec 25, on an European Space Agency (ESA) rocket. Mission-critical radiation-hardened components from IR HiRel, an Infineon company, will go up with the JWST. IR HiRel space-grade DC-DC converters, rad hard MOSFETs and other power control products are in the spacecraft bus subsystems, such as electrical power, altitude control, communications, and command and data handling. “With JWST expected to operate 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, it will face deep space conditions far more extreme than Hubble,” said Chris Opoczynski, senior vice president and general manager of IR HiRel in a press release. “The spacecraft bus provides vital support functions for the telescope’s operation, not the least of which is power distribution, command, control and data handling, etc.”
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Edge Computing is So Fun Part 6: Why You Need to Embrace The Open RAN Ecosystem

According to GSMA Intelligence’s CAPEX forecast, 5G will cost almost US $1 trillion to deploy over the next half decade. With 5G, it will require more network densification, which means a lot of the capex investment will go into the RAN\* (Radio Access Network.) In fact, the share of RAN in total capex will grow from 62% in 2018 to 86% in 2025. To deal with the challenge associated with upgrading and rolling out networks, several operators (AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO and Orange) created the [O-RAN Alliance] in February 2018.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Telcos Set to Tap $200B Edge Computing Market by 2026, Says STL Partners

KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, in partnership with STL Partners, a leading telecoms consulting and analyst firm, has published a new report outlining the key strategies operators should adopt to accelerate their go-to-market strategy for edge computing. Based on a series of in-depth interviews with operators and...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
thefastmode.com

Verizon, Google Cloud to Deliver 5G Mobile Edge Computing

Verizon and Google Cloud are working together to bring the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of Verizon's network. With Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, Verizon plans to bring Google’s compute and storage services to the edge of the local network enabling the bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like autonomous mobile robots, intelligent logistics and factory automation. The companies expect that this combination of Verizon's private On Site 5G and private 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will enable enterprises in industries from retail to manufacturing to unlock the power of 5G and mobile edge computing and gain operational efficiencies, higher levels of security and reliability, and improved productivity.
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market big changes to have big impact - Barracuda Networks, Inspired eLearning, Terranova

Ample Market Research released the latest 125 + page survey report on Security Awareness Computer Based Training Market covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like United States, Europe, China, Japan, India. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunities available and would trend in Security Awareness Computer Based Training market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and estimated until 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and were profiled in the current version are Barracuda Networks, Inspired eLearning, Terranova, SANS Institute, Global Learning Systems, Ninjio, Cybrary, KnowBe4, Sophos, Cofense (PhishMe), MediaPRO, Security Innovation, Proofpoint, InfoSec Institute, Symantec.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Vuzix Announces Agreement with Verizon to Deliver Augmented Reality with 5G and Mobile Edge Compute

Agreement opens door to more immersive experiences delivered through smart glasses. Vuzix Corporation , a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon’s 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.
BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Kubernetes, containerization enable capable computing at the edge

As new data centers come online that are more tactically, geographically located closer to the battlefield in this near-edge, far-edge model, satellite comms and 5g networks are enabling the scale to grow horizontally across geographies. Brandon Gulla. Chief Technology Officer , Rancher Government Solutions. Kubernetes Overview. Kubernetes itself is an...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

It’s time for a unified approach to securing data, applications, and the edge

Organizations usually manage the security of data, applications and edge computing from disparate technologies and across different teams. That traditional approach will not work going forward because your IT infrastructure is changing rapidly, the way you deliver services to your customers is evolving and security threats are becoming more complex.
COMPUTERS
criticalhit.net

How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Telecom Industry?

The telecommunications industry is no longer limited to providing basic telephone and Internet services; It is now at the epicentre of technology growth, led by mobile and broadband services in the Internet of Things (IoT) age. This growth will continue, and its main engine will be Artificial Intelligence (AI). Today’s...
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

Simple, accurate, and efficient: Improving the way computers recognize hand gestures

In the 2002 science fiction blockbuster film "Minority Report," Tom Cruise's character John Anderton uses his hands, sheathed in special gloves, to interface with his wall-sized transparent computer screen. The computer recognizes his gestures to enlarge, zoom in, and swipe away. Although this futuristic vision for computer-human interaction is now 20 years old, today's humans still interface with computers by using a mouse, keyboard, remote control, or small touch screen. However, much effort has been devoted by researchers to unlock more natural forms of communication without requiring contact between the user and the device. Voice commands are a prominent example that have found their way into modern smartphones and virtual assistants, letting us interact and control devices through speech.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

How to make Microsoft Edge as private and secure as possible

How to Make Microsoft Edge as Private as Possible. Microsoft Edge is a browser that can help with your privacy. Here are some suggestions on how to make Edge as private and secure as possible. Turn off Edge's shopping features from edge://settings/privacy. Turn off Buy Now, Pay Pay Later from...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Fastly’s Origin Inspector Enables Origin-to-Edge Real-Time Visibility

Fastly, a global edge cloud network provider, recently announced the launch of Origin Inspector, an origin-to-edge real-time visibility product accessible via Fastly’s user interface and API. Uptime and reliability are mission-critical for any company with a digital presence, especially for large enterprises delivering online experiences at global scale. Fastly’s...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Alef Introduces New Program to Help Accelerate 5G and Edge Deployments

Alef, the leading edge connectivity platform, recently announced the formation of the Alef Velocity Partners, a new program to help accelerate 5G and proliferate edge deployments. Alef Velocity Partners aligns top channel partners, global systems integrators, and technology companies, arming them with the proper resources, tools, solutions, and services to...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy