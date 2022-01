It’s always a good time to check out tablet deals as you might find an affordable offer that will let you upgrade your current device. If you want to take a look at alternatives to iPad deals, or if you prefer Android-powered tablets, you should browse these Samsung Galaxy Tab deals, which currently include Samsung’s $100 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which brings the tablet’s price down to $430 from its original price of $530.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO