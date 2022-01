DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dietitian Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD from Hy-Vee shares New Years Eve party tips for the upcoming holiday!. · Plan Ahead - While you can’t control everything, having a plan can help you stay on track and stick to your goals. Don’t skip meals in anticipation of a gathering but try eating a healthy snack with a good source of fiber to fill you and protein to sustain you. Bring a healthy dish to share when invited to parties and take inventory of the buffet prior to filling your plate so you can choose where you want to indulge in and where you can cut back.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO