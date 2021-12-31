ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Austin Green gets locked in kids' school

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Austin Green nearly spent the night...

Brian Austin Green Hilariously Asks for Social Media's 'Help' After Getting Locked in at His Kids' School

For a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social media to ask for help after he was accidentally locked in at his kids' school. Filming from a closed gate at the school's parking lot, Brian described the experience as a "funny story." "I'm at my kids' school helping, painting and redecorating the classrooms," he explained in a video shared to his Instagram Stories. "I'm working late and it's raining, and I get to the front gate of the school and it has been locked, so I'm stuck in my car waiting to get out." Brian added, "Um,...
Brian Austin Green Hilariously Asks for Social Media's 'Help' After Getting Locked in at His Kids' School

Brian Austin Green Gets Locked in Parking Lot After Volunteering at Kids’ School: ‘Help!’

