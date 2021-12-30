The Registry shows no new sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61075 as of week ending Nov. 20

A pregnant mother-of-three wanted for killing one police officer and wounding another has been arrested in Illinois.Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, Illinois, turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department at around 4pm on Friday afternoon in connection to the shooting of the two officers at a motel on 29 December, according to Illinois State Police.Ms Harris surrendered to authorities in the presence of her attorney just hours after a man also suspected in the shooting was arrested in Indiana.Darius Sullivan, 26, was taken into custody without incident at a home in North Manchester, police said.Multiple law enforcement agencies joined...
