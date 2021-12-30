ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Registry shows no new sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61031 as of week ending Nov. 20

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61031 in the week ending Nov. 20 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender...

whdh.com

Police: Woman found living in feces-covered room with child, several animals claimed she ‘didn’t have time to clean’

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say a young child and several animals were found living in a feces-covered and urine-soaked hotel room. Kristen Willoughby, 26, of Florida, was arrested last week on charges including child neglect and three counts of animal cruelty, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas parents arrested for death of baby, feces found on walls with children locked in 103 degree room

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas parents were arrested for the death of their toddler along with alleged abuse of their two other young children. 25-year-old Daniel Dennis and 23-year-old Erin Dennis were arrested at their home on Tuesday after their 18-month-old child was found dead. They have two other children, a four-year-old and […]
nwillinoisnews.com

Q1 2022: 10 inmates sentenced in Stephenson County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections

There are 10 inmates sentenced to jail in Stephenson County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the first quarter of 2022. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Derrick L. Gibson for aggravated battery while discharging a firearm. Derrick L. Gibson spent more than six years incarcerated.
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher allegedly administered COVID-19 vaccine, only approved for 18 years and older, to a teenager in her living room without the permission of the boy’s parents

According to reports, the 54-year-old teacher was arrested after she reportedly administered a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room. The 17-year-old student reportedly received the vaccine without the permission of the boy’s parents. Officials said the teacher has no medical qualifications. After allegedly receiving the vaccine, the 17-year-old boy went home and told his mother.
The Week

Colorado fire investigators are focusing on a Christian fundamentalist sect called Twelve Tribes

Colorado officials initially thought last weekend's fast-moving Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 900 homes in the Denver suburbs of Louisville and Superior, was sparked by downed power lines. After ruling that out, investigators are now focusing on a property owned by the Christian fundamentalist sect Twelve Tribes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday.
The Independent

California school superintendent targeted with death threats for investigating photo of kids with swastikas

A California high school superintendent said she and her colleagues have faced “daily” death threats after launching an investigation into a photo that showed several students sporting swastikas and Nazi symbols.A photo that began circulating on social media in December last year showed eight white students with thick, black swastikas and other Nazi symbols painted onto their torsos, reported Insider.The students also appeared to be holding alcoholic beverages and were apparently at a house party.Wheatland Union High School district superintendent Nicole Newman, in a video message uploaded to Facebook on 31 December, said she and her team were investigating the...
The Independent

Midwestern chain hiring own armed security force to deal with theft

A midwestern grocery chain has introduced its own in-house armed security team to act as a “visual deterrent” and manage in-store disturbances in a bid to curb retail theft.Hy-Vee, in a statement last week, said it would hire its own in-house retail security team after working with third-party security contractors or off duty law enforcement for a long time.“The goal with this team is to create a consistent look for the security team and consistent approach to customer service and security across all of stores,” it said.Jamie Sipes, Hy-Vee’s head of security, told NBC-affiliated news network KY3 that “we are...
The Independent

Voices: Random drug swabbing by Met officers isn’t going to keep people safe

The Metropolitan police have shared footage of officers swabbing people for drugs. The tweet showing the operation asserts this is being done “to ensure the night time economy is a safe place for all”.The context for this invasive type of operation needs to be seen as part of the government’s new policy on drugs in which it wants to see a “generational shift in attitudes to recreational drug use”.This is not the first or likely to be the last time that politicians sanction getting tougher on people who use drugs. There has been a coordinated attempt by the then-home secretary,...
