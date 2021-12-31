ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Insight Into an Industry First

dig-in.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTouchless line-level estimates are now a reality. Listen as Shivani Govil, CCC’s Chief Product Officer,...

www.dig-in.com

Comments / 0

Related
dig-in.com

Digitizing the Insurance Economy

Broad macrotrends will fundamentally shape the future of the insurance industry and in tandem the day-to-day life of consumers. In fact, shifting consumer expectations for more personal, digital engagements is driving the pace of industry evolution as speed and a seamless experience are key measures of satisfaction. Additionally, as consumers expect fast digital experiences, many are also open to taking a hands-on role in driving to conclusion – using their mobile phone to accelerate carrier access to data and time to resolution. Combined with vehicle innovations the quantity, quality and pace of data share is increasing in tandem. The impact of these trends will drive change from policyholder interactions to internal workflows, to improve engagement and productivity across the process.
ECONOMY
WWD

Retailers Leverage First Insight for ESG Alignment

First Insight Inc. recently shared a short case study on how its “next-gen experience management” technology is helping retailers and brands see “significant benefits realized by customers in achieving their environmental, social and governance goals.”. The company noted one client who pulled the plug on a design...
RETAIL
aithority.com

CIO Summit Concludes With Digital Transformation Insights From Joget Customers And Industry Thought Leaders

Joget, Inc., the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation and its partner, Mokxa Technologies, concluded an insightful CIO summit at Atlantis, Dubai on December 16, 2021. The MOJO (Mokxa and Joget) CIO co-hosted event gathered attendees from a wide range of industries including computer...
BUSINESS
dig-in.com

3 digital home insurance opportunities in 2022

For years, technology has been transforming the insurance industry, and that trend will only accelerate in 2022. From auto telematics to IoT smart home devices and beyond, insurers are leveraging technology to reduce risk, boost customer engagement, and offer customers the best experience and peace of mind they desire. And in many cases, they’re looking to leverage technology already connected in so many homes, with a recent Nationwide survey finding 66% of homeowners own at least one smart home device.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccc#Stp#P C#Evp Global Insurance
DigitalIntelligence

An Overview of Digital Marketing Industry

When we look at large online platforms, especially YouTube and Facebook, we can notice that many professionals are searching for new career opportunities in this economic climate and paying attention to generating passive income schemes. Working from home has been a dream for many of us, particularly after the global pandemic.
VentureBeat

Big data analytics expected to grow to $100B in value by 2027

This article was contributed by Dmytro Spilka. As the world online becomes increasingly congested in the wake of competitors discovering the potential of a rapidly accelerating market, big data analytics is quickly becoming an essential way for businesses to outperform their many rivals. With this in mind, how best can companies tap into the wealth of data left behind by consumers to better understand the ways they can mould their marketing campaigns?
MARKETS
martechseries.com

First Insight Announces Next-Gen XM Platform Applications Supporting ESG and Sustainability Initiatives

Retail chain catches offensive design before buying, keeping stock out of landfill and avoiding damage to brand. First Insight, Inc., world leader in Next-Gen Experience Management (XM) technology that is transforming how companies make better decisions leading to a sustainable future, announced significant benefits realized by customers in achieving their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. As reports show sustainability (a core ESG component) becoming increasingly important in consumers’ purchase decisions, companies are leveraging the First Insight platform to meet consumer expectations and strengthen their positioning as sustainable brands. By powering sustainable processes and better business decisions, First Insight enables efficient operations that enhance profitability while reducing environmental impact.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Science, conscious consumers, and next-gen founders will drive ‘ESG’ innovation in 2022

If 2021 was the year when ESG (short for Environmental, Social, and Governance) went mainstream, 2022 will be the year that innovations and innovators propel it forward, say members of the Fast Company Impact Council—an invitation-only collective of leaders from a range of industries. Members say a number of business, regulatory, and cultural factors will motivate companies to keep advancing an agenda that places sustainability, social good, and inclusion on equal footing with profitability and growth. Edited excerpts follow:
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
criticalhit.net

How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Telecom Industry?

The telecommunications industry is no longer limited to providing basic telephone and Internet services; It is now at the epicentre of technology growth, led by mobile and broadband services in the Internet of Things (IoT) age. This growth will continue, and its main engine will be Artificial Intelligence (AI). Today’s...
TECHNOLOGY
dig-in.com

Turn Days to Seconds

This advanced solution combines AI, insurer-driven rules, and network connections to fully digitize the estimating process for qualified repairable claims, speeding processing time and elevating the customer experience. Line-level detail, including parts, labor operations and hours, and taxes for each repair make estimates actionable. CCC® Estimate-STP is helping insurers achieve the industry vision of straight-through processing.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

SRAX's Core Operations to Center Around Rapidly Growing SaaS Platform

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has recently announced that it will no longer have to consolidate the financials of its former subsidiary, BIGtoken Inc. Following the successful spin-off of BIGtoken, SRAX’s core operations will be centered around Sequire, which has grown to over 9 million followers whilst simultaneously seeing its number of subscribers swell to 250 public companies.
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MySanAntonio

The 4 Types of Luxury Brand Leadership

In my almost 15 years of experience in luxury design, I had the opportunity to meet some of the brightest minds, most talented people and most prolific over-achievers in the industry, and got a good sense of what makes a great leader in its circles. I came across five different types:
LIFESTYLE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

EHS Management Software Market 2021 Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and End-use Industry to 2031

Global EHS Management Software Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present EHS Management Software industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic EHS Management Software market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and EHS Management Software development status is presented in this report. The key EHS Management Software market trends which have led to the development of EHS Management Software will drive useful market insights.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Fastly’s Origin Inspector Enables Origin-to-Edge Real-Time Visibility

Fastly, a global edge cloud network provider, recently announced the launch of Origin Inspector, an origin-to-edge real-time visibility product accessible via Fastly’s user interface and API. Uptime and reliability are mission-critical for any company with a digital presence, especially for large enterprises delivering online experiences at global scale. Fastly’s...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy