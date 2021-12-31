Turn Days to Seconds

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis advanced solution combines AI, insurer-driven rules, and network connections to fully digitize...

www.dig-in.com

dig-in.com

Digitizing the Insurance Economy

Broad macrotrends will fundamentally shape the future of the insurance industry and in tandem the day-to-day life of consumers. In fact, shifting consumer expectations for more personal, digital engagements is driving the pace of industry evolution as speed and a seamless experience are key measures of satisfaction. Additionally, as consumers expect fast digital experiences, many are also open to taking a hands-on role in driving to conclusion – using their mobile phone to accelerate carrier access to data and time to resolution. Combined with vehicle innovations the quantity, quality and pace of data share is increasing in tandem. The impact of these trends will drive change from policyholder interactions to internal workflows, to improve engagement and productivity across the process.
dig-in.com

Insight Into an Industry First

Touchless line-level estimates are now a reality. Listen as Shivani Govil, CCC’s Chief Product Officer, shares insights on CCC® Estimate–STP, the P&C insurance industry’s first touchless auto claims estimating solution with line level detail. AI, insurer-driven rules and powerful network connections can automatically generate actionable estimates from damage photos in seconds. Also, hear Seth Rachlin, Capgemini’s EVP Global Insurance, weigh in on the future of touchless claims.
dig-in.com

Top Digital Insurance blogs of 2021

Rounding out our Best Of week, here are the most-read blogs we posted on our site this year. Thanks for reading and we'll see you in 2022!. Insurance work-at-home isn't going away post-COVID. Investing in the development of a secure, user-friendly digital workspace environment can help keep your organization flexible...
dig-in.com

Could biometric tracking revolutionize insurance?

Mobile technology has been a game-changer for the health and fitness industries. Today people pair their smartphones with biometric trackers to count their steps, plan their workouts, and keep track of their overall health goals. These devices gather data that can be used by individuals and can assist companies with market research, for example.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Unreasonably Priced Things American Buy

With the U.S. inflation rate increasing at levels not seen in decades, many Americans are looking to save money, pinching pennies where they can. While some essentials cannot be cut out of the budget, certain goods and services in the U.S. are way overpriced or completely unnecessary. In many cases, the American economy has, for […]
BBC

Nationwide customers hit by payment glitch

A number of Nationwide customers complained of delays receiving their wages on Friday following a payment glitch. Customers took to social media to question why their wages had not gone in but payments were still coming out. Nationwide said it had suffered "a delay in processing overnight payments". The UK-based...
itechpost.com

Alexa.com is Shutting Down, But You Can Find Great Alternatives

Products and technologies come and go. And with Amazon winding down their data analytics site Alexa.com, an era is coming to an end. Come May 1st, 2022, Amazon will wind down Alexa.com, sending the site off into the sunset. Fortunately, those who depend on Alexa for data insights have options.
dig-in.com

The year in telematics and UBI, 2021

Digital Insurance's Year in Review week continues with a look at telematics and usage-based insurance newsmakers from 2021. The pandemic changed consumers' relationship to their cars and driving. Will it be enough to spur a revolution in pricing in 2022?. USAA acquires insurtech Noblr to launch new UBI product. The...
Connecticut Post

12 High-Earning Side Hustles for Creative People

It never hurts to have multiple income streams, especially when you’re building a business. Having a side hustle (or two) can be an excellent way to keep money coming in, easing your anxiety and lessening some of the financial burdens that come from entrepreneurship. More than one-third of Americans...
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Medina, Washington

The rich are getting richer. Forbes announced its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Nearly all are wealthier than the previous year.
