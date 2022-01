Over the past few days, ETH has been trading inside a descending wedge formation. The next significant price move will likely take place upon a breakout of the pattern. ETH has managed to hold above the key support at $3,600. Since then, the price is heading towards the upper boundary of the descending wedge (marked blue on the following chart), which will likely act as resistance. As of now, this level lies around $3,800.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO