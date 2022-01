My portfolio, built specifically for my retirement ~20+ years from now, gets new goals as I focus some stocks for my 2022 top picks. It is my firm belief that 80% of money managers can't outperform the S&P 500 index over time due primarily to the fees they charge their clients. Each and every individual person intent on having the happiest retirement possible could and should take charge of their retirement portfolios and invest in simple index/mutual funds and/or a balanced portfolio like the one I have set up to maximize returns over decades of performance. My ratios and distributions are based on my book - Investing Better Than A Money Manager: The Rise Of Retail Investing.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO