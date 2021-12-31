Cathay Pacific suspends cargo flights due to virus controls

Americans returning home from holiday travel had to battle another day of airport chaos Sunday, with more than 2,000 flights cancelled due to bad weather or airline staffing woes sparked by a surge in Covid cases. Further disruptions are predicted for Monday, as a winter storm blows eastward. As of 20H30 GMT Sunday, 2,432 domestic flights or international ones starting or finishing in the United States had been canceled -- almost as many as the 2,749 scrapped over the course of Saturday, said the flight-tracking service FlightAware. That midday figure represented well more than half of the 4,079 flights canceled around the world. Another 5,004 US flights were delayed.

TRAVEL ・ 6 HOURS AGO