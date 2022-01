As New York State strives to become a green technology state and a place that promotes healthy living, on the heels of the polystyrene ban which is now in effect in the state, added to that is a new ban on products containing flame-retardant chemicals that have been tied to significant health risks like increased risks of neurological injury, hormone disruption, cancer, and negative impacts on the immune system.

