Ciara pokes fun at Ellen as she hosts The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Actress, animal activist and Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at 99 on Dec. 31, 2021 — less than three weeks before her 100th birthday. Celebrity friends and fans took to social media to honor the trailblazing comedy star who entertained us in everything from TV's "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to movies like "The Proposal. See what they had to say, starting with this co-star… "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret." —Ryan Reynolds.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO