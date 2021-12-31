COVID-19 has taken many children’s parents. Their relative caregivers face host of hurdles

A married couple who had been high school sweethearts died from Covid-19 complications on the same day.Alvaro, 44 and Sylvia, 42 Fernandez, of Loma Linda, California, died just hours apart due to Covid-19. Both were unvaccinated. They leave behind four children. “My brother and my sister-in-law, they were very close,” Salvador Fernandez, Alvaro’s brother, told KNBC. “They were high school sweethearts. They've been together since she was 15. One couldn’t live without the other.”The couple had been married for 25 years. According to family members, the pair both tested positive for the virus just days before they died. Mr...
Comments / 0