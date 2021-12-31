ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 has taken many children’s parents. Their relative caregivers face host of hurdles

By Nada Hassanein, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Caregivers face a host of...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
blavity.com

Racial And Ethnic Minorities Account For Majority Of Children Who Lost A Caregiver To COVID-19

Thousands of children are now living without their primary caregiver after coronavirus took the lives of their parents. The pandemic is especially affecting Black and Hispanic children, who make up a large portion of the 167,000 kids who have lost their parents during the pandemic, People reports. The data also shows that 70% of the children without parents are 13 years old or younger.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nd.gov

Parents Lead offers tools for parents and caregivers to support children’s behavioral health during the holiday season

Parents and caregivers play a powerful role in supporting the behavioral health of their children. Parents Lead, an evidence-based prevention program, provides parents, caregivers and other trusted adults with tools and resources that can help support the behavioral health of their children during the holiday season. “The upcoming school holiday...
KIDS
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
shreveportmag.com

Mother outraged after her 13-year-old son returned home with COVID-19 vaccination card after he got the Pfizer vaccine in exchange for free pizza – without her consent

According to the statement, the mother from California said that her 13-year-old son returned home from school with a COVID-19 vaccination card after he accepted the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine in exchange for pizza. The mother is vaccinated against COVID, but said she did not want her son to receive the shot because he is asthmatic and suffers from allergies, which she fears puts him at greater risk of rare but potentially-serious side effects.
KIDS
The Independent

Voices: Scandalous waiting times for children’s mental health services would not be tolerated for physical treatment

The data on waiting times unearthed by The Independent show huge disparities in the amount of time children and young people are waiting for their first appointment with mental health services. The postcode lottery means on average some children in one part of the country are seen within a week of their referral; others in a different part of the country are waiting nearly four months. Some are forced to wait nearly three years. This is scandalous and wouldn’t be tolerated if kids were waiting that long for physical health treatment, but because it’s mental health it’s somehow deemed...
KIDS
TODAY.com

Confession: The real reason my 5-year-old still sleeps in a crib

Confession: My son is 5. He sleeps in a crib. He's never asked for a "big-boy" bed. I've never suggested one. His crib, passed from his sister, now 10, to his brother, now 8, has been our 5-year-old's since a few months after he was born. My own mother, troubled...
KIDS
romper.com

A Matter Of Life Or Death: Doctors On The Grim Reality Of Treating Pregnant Covid Patients

When Sarah* woke up in the ICU, the new mom initially didn’t realize she was no longer pregnant. Days earlier, she’d been rushed to labor and delivery straight from the emergency room, though she was only 33 weeks along. “She was coughing up pink froth due to blood in her lungs. I could see the muscles in her chest straining… she could barely breathe,” Sarah’s OB-GYN, Dr. Omar Young, recalls. Covid had wreaked such havoc on the pregnant woman’s lungs that her blood gas level was considered “pre-death,” so his team delivered her as soon as they possibly could in a desperate attempt to save both mother and baby.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Unvaxxed high school sweethearts die of Covid on the same day

A married couple who had been high school sweethearts died from Covid-19 complications on the same day.Alvaro, 44 and Sylvia, 42 Fernandez, of Loma Linda, California, died just hours apart due to Covid-19. Both were unvaccinated. They leave behind four children. “My brother and my sister-in-law, they were very close,” Salvador Fernandez, Alvaro’s brother, told KNBC. “They were high school sweethearts. They've been together since she was 15. One couldn’t live without the other.”The couple had been married for 25 years. According to family members, the pair both tested positive for the virus just days before they died. Mr...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy