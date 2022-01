The past four to five weeks has been tragic for the Hip-Hop community, between losing Virgil Abloh, Young Dolph and most recently, Drakeo The Ruler. Gucci Mane put out a mixtape called So Icy Christmas and on the end of it was a tribute to the Memphis rapper called ‘Long Live Dolph’. The pair was close and when Dolph passed, Gucci shared some pictures of them together on Instagram. Tonight, he has put out a visual for the record. At intervals, it features some clips of Dolph, including some with Guwop himself. The visual was done by Omar The Director. Watch it below.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO