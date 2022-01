These six productivity tips will supercharge your productivity as a Node developer. You'll save hours of time which you can then invest in other activities. Very experienced engineers would probably already be doing at least some of these techniques. Use the fuzzy finder in vscode to help you find files hidden in your project's folders. Use a real debugger instead of using the console console to run your app. Set a breakpoint in your app then run your code and see all variables in the debug tab. Use an IntelliJ or WebStorm, press `shift` twice quickly instead of pressing `Alt+P`.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO