“Bite-Sized” Resolutions

With the new year coming, many will be making resolutions. And what is a resolution? It’s a promise to yourself—a promise to be a better version of yourself. Yet most people choose to forgo it. In fact, 57 percent of people chose not to make a New Year’s resolution for 2019...
As the end of the year arrives, it’s time to think about the time-honored tradition of New Year’s resolutions. So often, resolutions are an exercise in self-punishment — an attempt to change yourself in an unrealistic way. But after a global pandemic, many of us have had time to reevaluate what’s important, taking stock of the ways we should really change, and what parts of ourselves we should work to accept. For these young people, after almost two years of the pandemic rippling through their lives in ways both stark and subtle, their hopes are different than they were before face masks were a part of daily life. This is how the last two years have changed them and what their hopes are for the new one ahead.
I don’t know about you, but that list of New Year’s resolutions I made in January of last year, still hanging up faithfully on my closet door so I can’t miss them (this was supposed to be a tactic that made me all that more dedicated to them) are frankly just making me feel bad.
It is a brand new year and you have another list of resolutions. If you have been keeping track of your resolutions from the previous year, are you able to check the box that these resolutions were successfully completed? You lost a substantial amount of weight, deep cleaned your domicile, got rid of old clothes, cleaned your car and all of the other items that were untouched, partially completed or forgotten. We have all been told that words matter. I think resolutions is the word that sabotages everyone. The last week of every year the mass media gives you a recap of the year. Politics, celebrity deaths and the economy are major categories that impact our lives. The past couple of years have been exceptionally difficult on the mind, body and soul, but we feel guilty to make a resolution list to fulfill in the new year.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Have you made your resolutions yet? For many there are promises of eating healthier and losing weight. This New Year’s Eve, the American Medical Association is offering tips to help you stick with your goals.
According to the experts, managing stress should be at the top of your list. That includes eating right, getting at least 7.5 hours of sleep each night and exercising. Health experts say adults should get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate to intense activity.
“It’s going to reduce your stress, reduce your risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes and help you lose weight,” explained AMA President Dr. Gerald Harmon. “And if you really need help, don’t be embarrassed to talk to a doctor. Don’t be embarrassed to talk to your family.”
Some other good recommendations for reaching the goal of a happier and healthier you — eat less processed foods (especially those with added sodium and sugar), and drink alcohol in moderation. That means following the recommended guidelines of up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.
Friday is New Years Eve and the time for making New Years resolutions is upon us. A common New Years resolution for many is focusing on eating healthier. A local registered dietitian says eating healthier is where the focus should be instead of dieting.
If you’re looking to drop a few pounds or increase your level of physical activity in the new year, resolve to do more snacking – exercise snacking. It is an easy way to incorporate short bursts of activity into your day and combat the negative effects of too much sitting. Be sure to consult your healthcare provider before beginning an exercise program.
“How you spend your morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to have.” - Lemony Snicket. We all know that waking up early in the morning makes us more productive. Since our childhood, we were taught to follow, “early to bed and early to rise” as a ritual. Waking up at the crack of dawn and starting our day in the right way makes us more productive and purposeful.
It might sound like just another diet industry buzzword, but mindful eating could be the one habit to bring you a fad-free 2022. It really is as simple as it sounds and describes the act of eating one’s food mindfully i.e. without the distraction of a buzzing phone or a manic environment.When practised correctly, mindful eating has been found in various studies to aid weight loss and boost digestion in addition to enriching the overall dining experience.According to Tracey Strudwick, a nutritional therapist at Nuffield Health, there are eight ways to kick start your route to becoming a mindful eater...
By now, you likely (hopefully) know that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is beneficial for your health. But get this: Only one in 10 U.S. adults actually eats enough fruits and veggies to meet the daily intake recommendations for each of them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s been said that knowledge is power. There’s truth in those words. What is left unsaid is critical, however. Knowledge is an active pursuit. Awareness doesn’t just pop into our heads one day, uninvited out of nowhere. Each of us has to make a conscious effort to learn new skills and understand the latest technologies. We have to grasp the unfamiliar, wrestle it to the ground, and make it part of our ever-growing intellect.
How brain function controls how habits are formed and broken. The link between our brain and our daily activities is more intertwined than you may have guessed. According to Dr. John M. Grohol, in Psych Central, the human brain makes patterns and connections automatically, which is why people tend to do something without even realizing it, forming habits. Humans are habitual beings that crave the conduct and stability that comes with daily tasks.
There's a lot to love about bagels. For starters, they're delicious, chewy, and available in myriad flavors. Bagels are also extremely versatile, making them ideal for sandwiches and charcuterie boards alike. The only catch? Bagels can be difficult to eat on the go, especially when they're smothered with toppings like cream cheese.
One of the newest plant-based products to join Quorn's vibrant portfolio are the Garlic and Herb Bites, which are made with the company's signature mycoprotein meat alternative. These plant-based bites are a source of protein and they are free from soy and low in saturated fat. These herbaceous bites promise to be just as enjoyable as appetizers for entertaining as they are a flavorful side dish for weeknight meals.
In a new study from IRB Barcelona, researchers found one fatty acid commonly found in palm oil, called palmitic acid, promotes metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer. Other fatty acids called oleic acid and linoleic acid—omega-9 and omega-6 fats found in foods such as olive oil and flaxseeds—did...
Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
So what is the holy heck is this thing washing up on our New Jersey beaches?!?!? Is it a dinosaur fossil? An animal vertebra? Some sort of sliced, deep fried boardwalk snack tossed on the sand? Surprisingly, the answer to all of the above in no. You all had some funny guesses too...
There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
Magnesium is an important mineral and nutrient. Doctors usually diagnose a magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, if there are low levels of magnesium in the blood. Doctors define hypomagnesemia as a blood serum magnesium level of less than. 0.75 millimoles per liter (mmol/l) . They can measure this using a blood...
Comments / 0