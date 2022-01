Locally and across the country, educated groups monitoring fish, birds and wildlife have helped determine items of great importance for us ordinary outdoor folks. No, birds are not Albany-issued drones, like some folks have started to think. Governor Hochul might like that, but honestly, the bird-drone thing is on social airwave talks among some e-circles. Back to real birds. Hard work by many groups, foremost the National Audubon Society, has assisted many of our environmentally threatened bird populations. The net result has also improved fish and wildlife as well. With expanded ecosystem priorities, funding from the restoration of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has brought new hope for birds, fish, wildlife and people. Santa says it takes cash to check the critical wish list twice.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO