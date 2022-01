One of the tools that every small business needs but still so many lack is a CRM system (a customer relationship management system). Too much of the critical customer information still exists in the owner’s head or the mind of their salespeople. This is a problem since a computer is so much better at doing this than you are. What are the key elements for implementing a CRM that isn’t too complicated and your organization will use?

