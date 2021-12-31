ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Indoor Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect Today

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTZKB_0dZm7Im700

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An emergency indoor mask mandate for Anne Arundel County begins at noon Friday.

The order, which was issued in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, covers all indoor public spaces, including restaurants, stores, gyms, and houses of worship.

It comes as the county’s hospitals are treating a record 191 patients for COVID-19, and after the local positivity rate rose to 21%, surpassing 20% for the first time since April of 2020.

In a statement Thursday, County Executive Steuart Pittman said he had hoped government mandates would be a thing of the past , but that wasn’t an option with cases and hospitalizations spiking.

“Masks slow the spread, and it’s time to put them back on,” Pittman said.

Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center are seeing so many hospitalizations, they’ve shifted to crisis and contingency standards of care.

Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the county’s health officer, said that’s because they’re treating the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the onset of the pandemic.

“Masks are critical in slowing the spread of Omicron, and this order will ensure that everybody is following the same steps to decrease the spread,” Dr. Kalyanaraman said.

Anne Arundel joins Baltimore and Howard counties , which have already issued similar mandates.

Thursday’s announcement came two days after Pittman said he did not have the authority to issue a mandate beyond an emergency measure lasting seven days.

He said the Anne Arundel County Council was expected to discuss legislation when it meets Monday.

The emergency mandate is set to expire on Jan. 7, barring an extension from the County Council.

The county executive indicated Thursday that the mandate has the support of four of five council votes needed to extend the measure beyond seven days.

“I and many concerned residents will do our best to convince the others that this is a necessary step to keeping our kids in school and our businesses operating safely,” Pittman said.

Comments / 0

Related
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Seeks Help Solving Thanksgiving Day 2020 Homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking the public's help solving a year old homicide that occured following a community football game in Severn. On Thursday, November 26, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle, Severn, Maryland for multiple reports of shootings. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim off a paved pathway next to a large field behind the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle Road. Officers immediately began rendering medical aid until relieved by responding fire department personnel.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Health
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
WTOP

Frederick Co. brings mask mandate back

Frederick County, Maryland, is the latest municipality to bring back its mask mandate amid exploding COVID-19 cases. Everyone 5 and up in the county is required to mask up in public indoor spaces starting Friday at 5 p.m. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner called for an emergency health meeting and...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Department of Health begins to offer oral COVID-19 antiviral medications statewide

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday announced that it is working with congregate care facilities, local health clinics, physicians, and pharmacies statewide to distribute the newly authorized antiviral medicines: Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. These prescription pill regimens are the first oral antiviral treatments given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults who test … Continue reading "Maryland Department of Health begins to offer oral COVID-19 antiviral medications statewide" The post Maryland Department of Health begins to offer oral COVID-19 antiviral medications statewide appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: COVID cases hit records while schools scramble on return-from-break plans

COVID SURGE HITTING MARYLAND: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Wednesday that he is very concerned about the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in both the jurisdiction that he leads and throughout Maryland. His remarks come the very day that the state’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations exceeded 2,000 patients and its positivity rate exceeded 19%. Bryan Renbaum/Maryland Reporter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Mandates#Omicron#The County Council
scotteblog.com

Carroll County Commissioners decide not to implement a County-Wide Mask Mandate on December 30th

Carroll Hospital and Health Department Update Commissioners – Commissioners Decide No County-Wide Mask Mandate. Today, during a special Open Session, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners held a special COVID-19 briefing with staff from Carroll Hospital, the Carroll County Health Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and county staff to thoroughly discuss the local situation.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Anne Arundel County Schools update COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Anne Arundel County Schools are modifying their quarantine guidelines for those who test positive for COVID-19. In a letter posted online, Superintendent of Schools George Arlotto said those who test positive will need to isolate for five days and must be symptom-free or have symptoms resolving before returning to school or work.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Newark Post

Carney announces new state of emergency as COVID-19 cases surge

Gov. John Carney announced a new emergency declaration Thursday as the state works to relieve pressure on strained hospitals amid a coronavirus surge. The new state of emergency declaration that goes into effect Monday will give the state more flexibility in its response to the surge and allow National Guard members to work as nursing assistants as some patients are moved from hospitals to skilled nursing facilities, Carney said.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
cbslocal.com

Maryland School Districts At Odds On Approach To COVID-19 Surge

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools sent home a letter to parents. Classes will resume in person on Monday as planned. “As long as everyone is keeping an eye on it and protecting each other, I think that’s the way to go right now,” said Robert Wilson, a parent.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

A raging COVID wave is crashing into Maryland hospitals’ emergency departments

At first, the warm meal donations poured in. Lawn signs, bumper stickers and billboards saluted the “heroes” for their bravery. Then came the national accolades, including Time’s “2020 Guardians of the Year.” The buzz around front-line health care workers died down after that, said Dr. Gabor Kelen, director of the department of emergency medicine at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Masks came off, ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Residents Line Up Early For At-Home COVID-19 Tests

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — At-home COVID-19 test kits have been so hard to find, Andrew Ament showed up before dawn at a Harford County distribution event Thursday to get one. With he and his wife turning 74 years old in a few months, Ament wasn’t taking any chances. So, at 5:25 a.m. he was the very first person in line outside the Harford County Public Library. “Even if you think you have it, you don’t have it, It’s just the uncertainty at our age that if we catch something, it could be our last days,” Ament said. It’s a good thing Ament...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy