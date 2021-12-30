ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips on how to keep water pipes from freezing in frigid conditions

I hope you had a very Merry Christmas! It happens to be my favorite time of...

Lifehacker

How to Keep an Outdoor Faucet or Spigot From Freezing

Even though you’re probably not using your outdoor faucet or spigot as much during the winter as you do during the summer (or at all), that doesn’t mean you can just forget about it for the whole season. That’s because if your outdoor faucet, pipes, and the water inside them freezes, it could result in burst pipes, and potentially cause some serious damage inside your house.
HOME & GARDEN
flossmoor.org

Keep Your Pipes Warm This Winter

When temperatures drop, interior and exterior water pipes are at a high risk to freeze and burst, which can lead to major damage in your home. During extreme cold, the Flossmoor Public Works and Flossmoor Building Departments recommend a few common-sense measures to keep pipes warm and water running:. Keep...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
boreal.org

Tips to stay safe in frigid cold weather

The frigid January air is rolling in and for Northlanders it may feel like a nuisance, but that nuisance can turn dangerous. Nick Biondich from the Duluth Fire Department says the team is getting ready for any winter injuries that might come their way. He says, "Pretty typical of our...
DULUTH, MN
KTVB

Protect your home's pipes from freezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. — Freezing temperatures are on the way. As you prepare, don’t forget about your water pipes. Jaymee Cuti of the Portland Water Bureau has actions we can take on the inside and outside of our homes. “A couple of things that people can do are wrap...
PORTLAND, OR
lakepowelllife.com

Winter Road Conditions – Tips

Winter weather is sweeping across the state, and that means we’re likely in for some road closures. Officials urge motorists to postpone travel in the high country until the weather has passed. If you do decide to travel in the storms, you should be prepared for an extended time on the road. Drivers are urged to remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit with a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications, and sand or kitty litter. You can get real-time highway condition updates at az511.gov, or by calling 511.
TRAFFIC
WDAM-TV

Tips for protecting your pipes during the winter

Hattiesburg Area First Responders host ‘Shop with Santa’. USM, William Carey among Mississippi universities to receive teacher retention program grant. USM, William Carey among Mississippi universities to receive teacher retention program grant. Powers F&R, volunteers deliver supplies to Mayfield, KY. Updated: 4 hours ago. Supply donations from the Pine...
HATTIESBURG, MS
juneau.org

How to prevent frozen water pipes

Colder temperatures mean your water pipes are at risk of freezing. If your water pipes are not properly insulated or maintained, you could be at risk of being without running water during a freeze-up or a pipe bursting and causing flooding and damage to your home or business. To prevent frozen water pipes, the City and Borough of Juneau recommends the following preventative measures:
nbc25news.com

FIRE SAFETY TIPS: How to keep your home safe this holiday

FLINT, Mich. - Christmas Day is just around the corner, and we all want everyone to have a safe holiday. But if we're not too careful with basic things like Christmas lights and decorations, and even candles, it can be nasty. Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Edwards – Clemons says Flint...
FLINT, MI
sanjuanjournal.com

To town water customers: check for frozen pipes

Submitted by Town of Friday Harbor. The recent cold snap has caused pipes to freeze in houses and buildings that have never had that issue before. Due to increased water usage, we know there are more leaks in the system. We ask everyone to check their houses, inside and out, to make sure they don’t have burst pipes that could significantly increase your water bill and cause extensive damage to your house.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
12NewsNow

Experts share tips on how Southeast Texans can protect pipes ahead of expected freeze

BEAUMONT, Texas — With potentially freezing temperatures being forecast, Southeast Texans are encouraged to remember the 4 Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes. M&D Supply store manager Frank Gutierrez said his store has been filled with people trying to load up on items like pipe insulation and faucet covers. He said many are trying to avoid having to deal with busted pipes and other issues they faced in the 2021 freeze.
TEXAS STATE
ladailypost.com

Scene Of Water Fountain Freezing Over At IHM

View of the fountain this morning outside Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Canyon Road. Water is pumped out at the top and running under the frozen ice wherever ponding occurs. Photo by Ed Birnbaum.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KTEN.com

How to prepare for a freeze

(KTEN) — As freezing temperatures blanket Texoma, make sure your home and vehicles are ready. While this isn't another February 2021 storm, Fannin County Emergency Management coordinator Troy Hudson advises all to be prepared and to keep an eye on the forecast when traveling. That means making sure you have the KTEN Weather app downloaded on your smartphone for alerts.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
BHG

How to Water Air Plants to Keep Them Happy and Healthy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's a good reason air plants have their name. They don't have roots like other plants do for absorbing water from soil. Instead, air plants get water and nutrients from the air around them. These plants use tiny, hair-like growths on their leaves, called trichomes, to soak up the moisture they need from humidity and rain water. Despite this neat trick, air plants usually require regular watering when grown as houseplants. That's because the air in our homes is typically very dry (and hopefully rain-free). To water your air plants properly, follow these expert tips on the best method to use, how often to give your air plants water, and what kind of water to use.
GARDENING

