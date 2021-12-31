ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Year In Review: March

By Brian La Rose
Cover picture for the article2021 has certainly been another eventful year, both on and off the rink. Over the coming days, PHR will take a look back at the top stories from around the game on a month-by-month basis. Next up is a look at March. New TV Partner: After a lengthy run...

prohockeyrumors.com

Metropolitan Notes: Penguins, Georgiev, Hofmann, Kotkaniemi

The Penguins received some good and bad news on the COVID front today. The team announced (Twitter link) that winger Evan Rodrigues has been removed from protocols but center Jeff Carter has been placed in COVID protocol. Rodrigues is in the middle of a career year for Pittsburgh with 23 points in 30 games while seeing regular minutes on the top line so he’ll be a welcome return. Meanwhile, it’s the second time this season that Carter has been placed in COVID protocol. The veteran is having a nice year in a top-six role, notching 17 points in 27 games so far. Pittsburgh currently has eight players in COVID protocol.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Ian McCoshen Signs AHL Contract

If you are a fan of the Henderson Silver Knights and watched Ian McCoshen suit up 22 times this season, you might just assume that he had signed an AHL deal for this season. That wasn’t the case though, as McCoshen had actually been on a tryout to this point. No more, as the veteran defenseman has inked an AHL contract for the rest of the season.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 12/31/21

The final day of 2021 originally featured seven games on the schedule today but that has been trimmed down to four due to some postponements. Nevertheless, it should once again be a busy day on the transaction and taxi squad fronts and we’ll keep track of those moves here.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Florida Panthers Expected To Have Interest In Ben Chiarot

Through the first period of today’s afternoon tilt against the Florida Panthers, the shorthanded Montreal Canadiens were able to stay even. Playing without most of their regulars the team had just five defensemen dressed, many of them without much NHL experience. One of the veterans that they were missing...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

What Your Team Is Thankful For: Philadelphia Flyers

In the spirit of the holiday season, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season passes the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Canucks, Ruff, Canadiens, Robinson

While Jim Rutherford has a tendency to swing big in trades, it doesn’t appear he’ll do that with the Canucks. In an appearance on Sportsnet 650 (audio link), the team president acknowledged that any trades they make will be for draft picks and younger players, suggesting he won’t try to add some veterans in an effort to aid Vancouver’s push to get back into the playoff picture (they sit three points out of the last Wild Card spot). Rutherford also mentioned that their new GM will likely be a first-timer in the role. There’s no timeline for when they want to get that spot filled.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Canadiens, Senators Make COVID Protocol Additions

3:43 pm: More bad COVID news came for the Senators, as defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker also entered protocol for them Saturday afternoon. With that, they have no extra players on the roster for tonight’s game at the moment. 10:43 am: The calendar has flipped to 2022, but the battle against...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Pacific Notes: Oilers, Donato, Comtois

The Edmonton Oilers are in a deep slide, exacerbated by a 3-2 overtime loss today to the New York Islanders. Now, Sportsnet’s Mark Spector reports two pieces of bad news on the injury front. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returned to Edmonton to get his undisclosed injury looked at, and Spector says to assume he’s “out a while.” Additionally, he notes that goalie Mike Smith, who just returned from injury, is now day-to-day with an upper-body injury separate from the one that just kept him out for over two months. Smith’s struggled this year, the first of a two-year extension he signed this summer, posting a .897 save percentage in five games. It’ll mean more action for the 23-year-old Stuart Skinner, who’s helped buoy the team with a .916 save percentage through 10 games. They’ll also be in tough with Nugent-Hopkins for the next little bit, who only has three goals but is still on a great pace with 26 points in 30 games.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Paquette, Zuccarello, Canadiens Quarantine

The Montreal Canadiens are absolutely ravaged at the moment by injuries and COVID, and bad turned to worse today when forward Cedric Paquette didn’t finish Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers due to a neck injury, per TVA’s Renaud Lavoie. Montreal dressed just 11 forwards and five defensemen for that game, a 5-2 loss. They had just three players dressed with a cap hit greater than $1MM, with the majority of their lineup filled out by rookies and AHL call-ups. Paquette played a third-line role, centering Lukas Vejdemo and Alex Belzile. Paquette’s only played in 18 games this season, missing some time due to injury and suspension, but he only has one assist while averaging 9:11 per game. More injury news is certainly concerning for the 28-year-old Paquette, who signed a one-year deal with Montreal this offseason.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Brayden Schenn Likely Out For Winter Classic

Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Jim Thomas, St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn seems to be unavailable for the Winter Classic tonight in Minneapolis. He didn’t take warmups. Schenn’s been day-to-day with an upper-body injury since the middle of December, but many were hopeful he could return in...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Montreal Canadiens Reaching Out To General Manager Candidates

As reported by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Montreal Canadiens are beginning the process of reaching out to candidates for their vacant general manager position. LeBrun reports that Montreal has reached out to Roberto Luongo, Mathieu Darche, and Daniel Briere, asking their teams’ permission to interview them for the role.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blackhawks Sign Cale Morris

With Chicago’s goalie depth being tested with both Marc-Andre Fleury and Kevin Lankinen now in protocol, the Blackhawks have converted Cale Morris to an NHL contract, inking him to a one-year, two-way deal, reports Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago (Twitter link). The deal is worth the league minimum of $750K in the NHL.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Artemi Panarin Enters COVID Protocol

Shortly ahead of their matinee game Sunday against Tampa Bay, New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol along with assistant coach Mike Kelly, according to the team. In a corresponding move, the team recalled forward Morgan Barron from the taxi squad to have an extra forward on the active roster.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Kucherov, Balcers, Capitals

After today’s shutout loss at the hands of the New York Rangers, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Head coach Jon Cooper said after the game that injured forward Nikita Kucherov “is getting close” to returning, and the team hopes to have him back by the middle of the month. He was originally expected to miss two months after sustaining a lower-body injury after just three games this year, but that’s now turned into three months. He was averaging nearly 21 minutes a game and had four points in those three games, not missing a beat despite playing so little hockey over the past two years.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Sam Bennett Will Have Hearing With Department Of Player Safety

The NHL Department of Player Safety tweeted Sunday morning that Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head on forward Cedric Paquette of the Montreal Canadiens. During Saturday’s game between the two teams, Bennett laid a hit on Paquette in the...
