Business

The Yield Curve Could Flatten Further In 2022 (And That May Not Be So Bad)

By Editor`s Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 winds down, 2-year/10-year yield curve has been flattening. And it may only worsen in 2022 as the front end of the curve rises while the long end falls. There are two opposing forces at play: on one side of the equation is the Fed, and on the other side,...

Related
investing.com

Gold Just Shy of Losing $1,800 Perch in 2022 Start, as U.S. Yields Spike

Investing.com - It steadfastly clung to $1,800 for the past four weeks but almost lost that perch as trading began for 2022, in what appeared to be a mixed sign for gold as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to execute its first rate hike since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Up Over Omicron Curbs, but Gains Capped by U.S. Interest Rate Hike Bets

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases globally led to some countries tightening restrictive measures short of a lockdown. However, rising U.S. Treasury yields and interest rate hikes bets kept the yellow metal’s gains small.
MARKETS
investing.com

Dollar Gains Momentum In Early 2022 Trade

Dollar bulls came charging out of the gate on the first day of the 2022 trade. The greenback moved sharply higher against all of the major currencies, with USD/JPY closing in on a 4-year-high. Yesterday’s dollar rally was driven entirely by the jump in Treasury yields. 10-year yields rose above 1.6%, the first time in more than a month, while 2-year rates rose to the highest level since March 2020. The prospect of three rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this year is finally creating demand for the dollar. December was a tough month for the greenback despite the central bank’s hawkish guidance.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Down, but Higher Treasury Yields Counter COVID-19 Worries

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, but higher U.S. Treasury yields supported the safe-haven amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases. Trade also remained thin as key Asia Pacific markets, including China, Japan, and Australia, were closed for a holiday. Gold futures edged down 0.11% to...
MARKETS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Gambling Psychology, Inflation Fears, The Flattening Yield Curve, and Why Mortgage Prices are Sometimes "Sticky"

A “handsel” is a gift given to wish good luck for the year ahead. The word dates back to the 1300s, and derives from “hand” and “selen,” an Old English word meaning gift or donation, a cousin of the word “sell.” A handsel can also be the first instalment of a payment or bond, although we tend to use the less colorful term “first payment.” The word “mortgage” comes from Old French “morgage,” literally “dead pledge,” from mort (dead) and gage (pledge). The term “mortgage” is used interchangeably with “home loan” or “lien” or “deed of trust.” There are technical and legal differences, of course, and it is good for your staff to know the differences. Shifts in terminology aren’t confined to our business, of course. Marketing wizards have determined that people in their 20s and 30s don’t like the term “diet” and have begun replacing soda pop labels with “zero sugar” drinks. But “home ownership” is a term that sticks with us and is easy to understand. It is good for the community, good for the country, and arguably the best wealth-creation strategy for individuals. We know that homeowners spend money (like paint, lawn care, dog food, pizza on Friday night) and serve as economic players in the local community. And of course we know that homeownership can lead to generational wealth. And our industry helps! (During this seasonal quiet time the daily podcast is having some down time but will return Monday, January 3. Earlier versions of the audio are available here; questions about interviews and sponsorships should be directed to Robbie Chrisman.)
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold, Inflation Divorce Hands Bullion Bulls Biggest Annual Loss Since 2015

Investing.com - It might have been an overwhelming year for inflation but it was certainly an underwhelming one for gold, one of the most popular hedge against price pressures known to investors. With readings for the U.S. Consumer Price Index and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — the core...
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Experts Predict the U.S. Economy Will ‘Roll Over Very Quickly’ in 2022

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Mizuho Americas Chief U.S. Economist Steven Ricchiuto discussed the economic outlook in the U.S. as COVID-19, the Build Back Better plan’s failure, inflation, and consumer confidence weigh on the economy. Some weeks ago, Steven predicted that the Federal Reserve (FED) could not or...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar hits one-month high vs yen as Fed rate bets lift U.S. yields

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar reached its strongest level in more than a month against the Japanese yen on Tuesday, lifted by a jump in Treasury yields overnight as traders bet on an early Federal Reserve interest rate hike despite surging COVID-19 cases. The greenback rose as high as...
CURRENCIES
MarketRealist

Get Ready—Interest Rates Are Going Way Higher in 2022

The average interest rates in the U.S. for 2021 are around 3.11 percent, which isn't a record low but it isn't very far from it. Interest rates impact everyone, every business, and all of the asset classes. As a result, it's important to assess how interest rates could trend going forward. So, will interest rates rise in 2022?
BUSINESS
investing.com

This Fund Is A Special-Dividend Machine (And It Yields 10.5% Now)

Today we’re going to take a look at an unusual closed-end fund (CEF) that hands us a rich 10.5% dividend that comes our way monthly (and grows!). And it sends regular special dividends our way, too. When you add those “bonus” payouts in, this fund often pays life-changing yields...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

What will the yield curve look like one year from now?

Here is the yield curve as it looks like now. What will it look like if the Fed hikes thrice in 2022?. The three-year yield is currently 0.97%. It has effectively priced in three rate hikes in 2022. The Fed and the market have penciled in three additional hikes for...
MARKETS
Street.Com

The Fed Has Created the Monster Market: What's in Store for 2022?

The year 2021 should be labeled as the one that confounded even the most experienced of investors. Two years after the pandemic where the global central banks flushed the market with unimaginable liquidity in a short period of time to boost an economy that came to a grinding halt, one wonders why the U.S. central bank is still adding net liquidity to the market today, albeit at a slower pace. The Fed's mantra all throughout 2021 has been that "inflation is transitory." But up until recently, when inflation is seen in everything from milk, coffee, rents, lumber, gas, construction, steel... to anything consumer related, even the Fed cannot use this word with a straight face. Using the word transitory loosely can still work if the horizon is anywhere from three months to two years. It seems the bond and rates markets have now forced the hand of the Fed to realize that inflation is certainly not transitory and they need to do something about it.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Eye Virus, Inflation, Rates

Asian markets were mixed Tuesday as investors struggled to take their lead from yet another record on Wall Street that was fuelled by easing concerns about Omicron and remaining optimism about the economic recovery. While the new Covid variant is spreading like wildfire around the world, it appears to be...
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Countries accelerate shift away from US dollar

Emerging markets are leading the gold-buying spree. The holdings of gold in the foreign exchange reserves of the central banks have been growing worldwide, hitting a 31-year high this year. At the same time, US dollar holdings have been dropping. According to the World Gold Council, the banks have built...
MARKETS
CNBC

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finishes 2021 above 1.5%

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finished 2021 above the 1.5% threshold in a year marked by the Covid pandemic and Federal Reserve policy. The bond market closed at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday for the New Year's Eve holiday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was little changed...
BUSINESS

