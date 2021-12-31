create snapvault from mirrored volume

I need to periodically test the connectivity between the ONTAP storage and the SNMP server,For cmode storage, I use a - : : * > event generate message - a name monitor. Volume. NearlyFull - values Test, test, test, test, test, test command, the client agrees to can test during the day,But for 7-mode, I don't know if there's an equivalent command,So each time I create a volume and then delete the volume,So each time I create a volume and then delete the volume,which the client is only allowed to do at night.
Comments / 0