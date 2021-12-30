ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Will Republican women be the key to the GOP winning back the majority in Congress in 2022?

WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup near Ukraine during their second call in recent weeks amid little progress toward ending the smoldering crisis. New footage of Capitol...

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is either 'a Democrat - or just an idiot' amid COVID-19 testing spat

Crenshaw blasted MTG for criticizing his suggestion that FEMA resources could help fight COVID-19. The congressman said that he was simply stating a policy endorsed by former President Trump. The controversial Greene had her personal Twitter account suspended by the platform on Sunday. Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted fellow Republican Marjorie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lou Gehrig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ukraine#Gop#Russian#Select Committee#The Justice Department#Capitol Police#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
AOL Corp

Cheney: Testimony shows Ivanka asked President Trump to stop Jan. 6 violence

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her committee has evidence that then-President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, was among those pleading with the commander in chief to do more to stop the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in...
POTUS
The Independent

Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris To Address the Nation During Capitol Riot’s First Anniversary; House Won’t Be in Session

A prayer vigil and a moment of silence will take place on Jan. 6 to commemorate the first anniversary of the Capitol riot. Additionally, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will also deliver their remarks on Thursday. Prior to the announcement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration would do something for all Americans to remember what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy