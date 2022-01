The new year is quickly approaching, and many new laws will go into effect in Tennessee starting on January 1st. “Most of our new laws start July 1st, but sometimes when you pass a law, a department will come to us and say can you give us some extra time to create new forms, add personnel to deal with whatever it is, and that's why we will extend that to January 1st," said Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol.

