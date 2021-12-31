ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

New Year’s Eve Beer: Bold Stouts And Bright Pale Ales

americancraftbeer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 is nearly here and American craft brewers are addressing the coming year with big bold cold-weather beers you’re gonna want have around. In Mint Condition (Baltimore, MD) – The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, is celebrating 2022 with the newest release from its barrel-aging program which is now in...

www.americancraftbeer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Absolute Best Whiskey Of 2021

Despite slowdowns in many global industries, the whiskey world was alive and well in 2021. A plethora of new releases launched to great acclaim, and old favorites saw updates and restocks to please their loyal fans. Also, since it turns out whiskey might actually be good for you (in moderation, of course), what better time to become a liquor-aficionado than during a pandemic?
DRINKS
SPY

The Best Cheap Whiskey to Keep in Your Home Bar Cart

There are a lot of whiskeys out there to choose from, but the good news is you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a decent bottle. In fact, you really don’t have to spend more than 25 bucks on a bottle of bourbon or scotch that is good to drink on its own or mix up some cocktails with. Many of the longstanding distilleries in Kentucky, Scotland, and Canada have budget bottles available that are easy to find and taste pretty darn good. Here are 10 cheap bottles of whiskey that won’t run you more than $25 in most...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Bourbon Of 2021

Smooth and refined, the absolute best bourbon can be worth its price in gold without costing a fortune. A type of whiskey, bourbon is made primarily from corn, or more precisely from grain or mash composed of at least 51% corn. It's this ingredient that gives bourbon its sweet flavor. In addition, unlike whiskey, which can be aged in recycled barrels, bourbon is matured in new charred oak barrels. And while 95% of bourbon is produced in Kentucky, the amber liquor can be distilled anywhere in the U.S. without losing its bourbon status (via American Bourbon Association).
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: New Riff Red Turkey Wheated Bourbon

When it first hit the whiskey scene, Kentucky’s New Riff Distillery promised a “new riff” on tried-and-true Kentucky whiskey-making tradition. And boy have they started delivering recently. On the heels of their 100% malted rye release earlier this year, the whiskey tinkerers from Newport are adding another innovation to their lineup with Red Turkey Wheated Bourbon. I’ll let co-founder Jay Erisman explain what the heck that means.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
themanual.com

Non-alcoholic Drinks to Have During Dry January

For many people, the holidays are a time of extra indulgence, social gatherings, and celebration, all of which can involve more imbibing than you’re used to or that feels healthy. Dry January offers an opportunity to reset and step away from alcohol for the month, which can do wonders for your health and give you a chance to re-examine your relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
Mens Journal

Forget Champagne: 10 Bubbly Beers to Pop Open on New Year’s Eve

Plenty of holidays throughout the year are associated with specific kinds of booze. St. Patrick’s Day is synonymous with Irish stouts, Cinco de Mayo is all about tequila, and New Year’s Eve just doesn’t seem festive without Champagne—or at least some kind of sparkling wine. What else are you going to ring in the new year with, right? Well, if we had our druthers, we’d drink bubbly beers instead.
DRINKS
thebeveragejournal.com

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits Adds New Toasted Bourbon

Oceanstate Wine & Spirits added new expressions from Penelope Bourbon based on its signature four grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey: the Penelope Bourbon Toasted Series. Toasted Series is bottled at barrel strength, entirely uncut and unfiltered. After full maturation in charred new American oak barrels, Penelope Bourbon is transferred into a new, freshly toasted barrel. Each batch is a unique blend of their signature three bourbon mash bills and all have different custom chars and toasts, making each bottle unique and different. Penelope Bourbon was crafted and created to celebrate the impending birth of Mike and Kerry Paladini’s daughter, Penelope. The duo teamed up with close childhood friend and neighbor, Danny Polise, “to discover and produce” a Straight Bourbon Whiskey everyone could appreciate and enjoy, naming the company after Penelope. The new expression joins the namesake Bourbon Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey and the limited release Rosé Cask Finish. Penelope Bourbon is distilled at MGP’s historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery, founded in 1847.
DRINKS
Mashed

Holiday Beers, Ranked From Worst To Best

If eggnog and mulled wine don't exactly quench your thirst when it comes to boozy holiday refreshment, why not just opt for beer? While it may seem boring for a special occasion to stick with a beverage you already enjoy year-round, there are plenty of limited seasonal options that are sure to bring holiday cheers.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrel Aged Beer#Guinness Stout#Food Drink#Beverages#American#Cask Away Lrb#River North Brewery#Imperial Stout#Campbell#Surreal Brewing#Norwegian#Surreal Creatives#India Pale Ale
97X

Garlic Garlic Stout’s Final Release This Year

Radicle Effect Brewerks only releases their Roasted Garlic Stout but twice a year. Today (12/20) is the final tapping of the year. This is a beer you can enjoy in 3 different ways:. Fresh from the tap. With a garlic booster. As a Garlic Depth Charge. However you like it...now...
DRINKS
Ellsworth American

Fine beer and live music to flow New Year’s Eve

ELLSWORTH — Raise a jar of Second Thought or another of Fogtown Brewing Co.’s finely crafted beers to kick off a special New Year’s Eve celebration starting outdoors at the brewery’s beer garden at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, and capping with the Winter Harbor Music Festival’s traditional “lobster drop” from Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tulsa World

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Nothing's Left Fluffernutter Stout

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add. Nothing's Left's brewmaster Travis Richards along with his son Walker tell us about their Winter...
DRINKS
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Rowley Farmhouse Ales looks forward to releasing more quality beer in 2022

2021 wasn’t exactly the year we hoped for in terms of miraculously expelling the virus sweeping the planet, but it was a year where we began to put on pants again, get outside, and begin to move forward with plans, and get back to the simple things like joining your buddy for a beer.
DRINKS
WRAL

Rums, tequila and wine facing shortage ahead of New Year's celebrations

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rums, tequila and wine facing shortage ahead of New Year's celebrations. Liquor stores are reporting an alcohol shortage ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. Stores...
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Ask a Wine Pro: When Does an Open Bottle of Wine Go Bad?

There are some times when you crave a glass of wine, but not the whole bottle. But how can you tell if your opened bottle of wine is still good?. Wine is a very finicky thing, and if not treated right, your leftover vino might as well already be poured down the drain. To learn why some wines last a little longer than others and how to avoid a little waste, VinePair taked to Alisha Blackwell-Calvert CSW, an independent wine consultant in St. Louis.
hopculture.com

The 10 Best Beers For New Years

New year, new you? No. New year, new beer. Champagne’s the standard for saying “fare thee well” to the outgoing year. People have popped open 750mls of bubbly on New Year’s Eve since forever, and people will keep on doing so because it’s what they know. But here at Hop Culture we’ve found some of the best beers for new years. We know the right beers can replicate everything you want from celebrating the new year with champagne. Not that there’s anything wrong with bubbly! But the boundaries of beer keep expanding with each trip mankind takes around the sun. Maybe our New Year’s traditions should expand with them.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Chocolate Orange Hefeweizen Beers

"No, But That's a Real Nice Ski Mask" is the name of a brand new and limited-edition chocolate orange hefeweizen beer released by none other than Refined Fool Brewing, an innovative brewery based in the city of Sarnia in Canada's Ontario province. This chocolate orange hefeweizen beer is a decidedly...
DRINKS
ABC Action News

The Vault's New Year's Eve Celebrations

The Vault presents their New Year’s Eve celebration, The Crystal Ball. Revelers will greet 2022 with a sense of cleansing and renewal. Partygoers will enjoy live entertainment and indulge in culinary creations by CW's Gin Joint's Digital Story Copy renown Chef, Maria Sierra. Innovative mixologists will shake up a signature welcome cocktail and guests will toast 2022 with a complimentary glass of champagne. Reservations are required. To book your Crystal Ball experience, please visit www.vaulttampa.com.
LIFESTYLE
mauimagazine.net

New Year’s Eve at Taverna

Taverna Restaurant, home of Urban Drinks + Italian Eats, is happy to announce the relaunch of our New Year’s Eve celebrations. The event will be held on Friday, December 31st from 10pm through the New Year. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend the event....
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy