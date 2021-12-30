ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
all the titles to be released in 2022 in cinemas and in streaming

By Zach Shipman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2022 there will be many Marvel movies and TV series which will be released in theaters and streaming on the Disney + platform. So let’s find out in detail what are the new unmissable titles for all fans of the Marvel universe. Morbius. The first Marvel movie...

Comments / 4

thedallasnews.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Streaming Free online: How to watch

Marvel's Movie!! Here are options for downloading or watching Spider-Man: No Way Home streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available to stream? Is watching Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option/service. Details on how you can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

2022 Netflix Movie Release Dates: All The New Movies Confirmed To Premiere

The year 2021 saw new Netflix movie releases coming out every week, making it a pretty massive time for the streaming giant. Well, it looks like 2022 is going to be an even bigger year and may see the release of some of the best Netflix original movies yet, from the highly anticipated Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel to an epic team-up between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the spy thriller The Gray Man.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Upcoming Movies to Watch in 2022

It’s been a bit of a funny couple of years for movies, in case you hadn’t noticed. But COVID be damned, there is every chance that 2022 could be the year in film we were all hoping 2021 was going to be. It’s a packed new release calendar which sees everything from heavy-hitter directors, promising-looking indies, action-drenched blockbusters, and a full roster of superhero movies to get buzzed about.
MOVIES
EW.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Across the Spider-Verse top survey of most anticipated 2022 movies

Is 2022 going to be the biggest year yet for superhero movies? According to Fandango's annual moviegoer survey for the most anticipated movies of next year: Absolutely!. EW is taking a look at the yearly fan survey, revealing 2022's buzziest films — and all the top picks are superhero/comic book adaptations and sequels. According to more than 6,000 of Fandango's December ticket buyers, superhero fatigue definitely hasn't set in yet.
MOVIES
CNET

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 is the year of sequels (again) 2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Just Broke An Insane Record For Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film. The brass at Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios must be crying tears of joy. Spider-Man: No Way Home broke the billion-dollar barrier earlier this week, being the first film since 2019 to do so. Since the pandemic began, the box office has suffered considerably but it looks like those worries are a thing of the past. Now, the highest-grossing film of the year has broken another record for Sony Pictures.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

Most Anticipated Streaming Titles in 2022 - What are the Release Dates for ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’?

As streaming service giants continue the fight for having the best platform, this year we will see a ton of new titles that will hopefully draw larger audiences and increase subscriber growth. From Netflix, to Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and more, here are the most anticipated upcoming TV shows and movies for 2022.
TV SHOWS
Polygon

12 best movies new to streaming to watch in January 2022

Welcome to 2022! It’s the start of a brand new year, filled with exciting possibilities and new hopes, not mention a whole slew of films to look forward to. Between Scream 5 and Morbius, not to mention other highly anticipated releases such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Pixar’s Turning Red, the first quarter of the year promises to one filled with fantastic movies worth getting excited for. The same could be said for streaming as well, as the first month of the new year boasts several critically-acclaimed classics and memorable new additions to stream from home.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix films: 50 best original movies to watch, ranked

Having established itself as a power-house of binge TV, Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies.But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s a countdown of the best original movies available to stream on Netflix UK.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.If you are looking for a streaming platform alternative, you can access unlimited movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Click...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Introduce First Fantastic Four Member

A member of the Fantastic Four is set to debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!. It might still be a long wait for the Fantastic Four reboot but it looks like a member of Marvel's First Family will debut ahead of everybody else. A new leak confirms that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature a beloved member of the Fantastic Four!
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Morbius’: Sony Pushes Release Date For Jared Leto’s Marvel Film

Sony has pushed back the release date for the Marvel film Morbius, starring Academy Award winner Jared Leto. While the Columbia Pictures title was previously scheduled to open on January 28, it will now hit theaters in IMAX and premium large formats on April 1. Deadline hears that one factor motivating the push was Sony’s huge (continuing) success with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which established itself as the highest-grossing film of 2021 upon its December 17 debut. The Tom Holland pic has thus far grossed upwards of $1.37 billion worldwide and now looks to continue to do big business on the...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

2022 movie preview: Our 35 most anticipated films

After an up-and-down year at the box office as movie theaters looked to rebound from crippling coronavirus closings, 2021 ended on a high note as the record-smashing Spider-Man: No Way Home swung in and saved the day. Can the movie biz maintain that momentum into 2022 and beyond? There’s certainly...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

J.K. Simmons Reveals ‘Heartbreaking’ Reaction To Spider-Man 4’s Cancellation

Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel superheroes of all time. As such, the web-slinger has been adapted for film a number of times throughout the years, resulting in three different live-action franchises. The first was Sam Raimi’s trilogy, which starred J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. And the Oscar winning actor recently revealed his “heartbreaking” reaction to that franchise being cancelled before Spider-Man 4.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

January 2022 Australian cinema releases: Five films you need to see

2022 is here (can you even believe?) and the multiplexes are doing their darndest to make you forget what’s going on in the real world with a heft of escapism entertainment. Between a killer sequel, A-list horror, Oscar bait dramas, and female-fronted action, the first taste of the new year promises to satiate many an appetite for the year to come.
MOVIES

