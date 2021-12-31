The most anticipated films of 2022: from Murder on the Nile to Top Gun

"The murderer is here. And will stay here." Poirot is back again! 20th Century Studios has debuted a second official trailer for Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile movie, now opening in 2022. This is the Murder on the Orient Express sequel bringing back detective Hercule Poirot to solve yet another mystery. Murder was just the beginning. While on vacation in Egypt on a river boat on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind Orient Express, and stars Kenneth Branagh as the iconic Hercule Poirot; he also directed the film. Joined by an all-star cast of suspects, including: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. This was set to open in 2020, but has been held for two years during the pandemic - now opening February 2022. Will it be worth the wait? Not quite sure. It looks nice, but the rest isn't so exciting.
