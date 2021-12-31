The most anticipated films of 2022: from Murder on the Nile to Top Gun

If you’re a fan of cinematographer Dan Laustsen and want to hear how Nightmare Alley was made and the way he works with Guillermo del Toro, I’m about to make you very happy. Shortly before Nightmare Alley was released, I landed an extended and wide-ranging interview with Laustsen. During the forty-minute conversation, Laustsen broke down the making of Nightmare Alley and shared some great stories. Some of the things he talked about included how they figured out the way the film would look, why they used the Alexa 65, why they tried to light Bradley Cooper with the other characters in the movie, how they decide where the camera will be placed and when it will move in the shot, what it was like shooting the 3rd act first, and more. In addition, with Laustsen having worked on every John Wick film but the first, he talked about how he works with director Chad Stahelski, what it was like filming John Wick 4 in Berlin and Paris, what it’s like filming the big action scenes everyone loves, and so much more I can’t list it all here.

