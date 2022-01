Flyers are shark bit in an overtime loss. Felix Sandstrom made his NHL debut and, it was memorable. Filling in for Carter Hart, the youngster turned aside 43 of the 46 shots the Sharks fired at him. Tomas Hertl was able to slam home a rebound with just :31 to play in the extra time to boost the Sharks to their second straight win and a 17-14-1 record. Philadelphia has now picked up points in their last 8 games and go to 13-12-6 on the campaign.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO