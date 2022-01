China's rapid economic growth has been interesting to watch over the last two decades. The BYD Destroyer is the latest impressive car to be launched in the east. First, it's worth understanding why China is so far ahead. Simply put, millions of people quickly had the means to buy a car, even with heavy taxes. This increased urban pollution exponentially, so the government started offering massive subsidies for EV vehicles. And since there was no real history of car ownership, Chinese people don't suffer from unwarranted loyalty. The EV uptake was so massive that Ford started producing the Mach-E there, and Mercedes-Benz now calls it a home away from home.

