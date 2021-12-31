ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Torgerson

By Photo by David Rogers
Watauga Democrat
 2 days ago

Broad team effort wins tourney championship title for Watauga over Ashe, 63-58

www.wataugademocrat.com

timesnewspapers.com

Charlotte E. Schneider

Schneider, Charlotte E., age 75, of Shrewsbury, Missouri, passed away after a more than 38-year battle with MS on Dec. 19, 2021. With Charlotte’s love for the outdoors and trees, she became a Missouri forester, but her forestry career was cut short by her MS. Having a passion for learning and teaching, she went on to become a Toastmaster Instructor, a Certified Arborist and a Master Gardener. As a volunteer Plant Doctor at the Missouri Botanical Garden, she was able to fulfill prior dreams that so warmed her heart.
SHREWSBURY, MO
247Sports

Gamecocks overcome missing players in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - There’s a reality with modern college football. When teams make a bowl outside the playoff, they will be without some key pieces. Opt outs, injuries, transfers all take their toll, not to mention the impacts of COVID this year and last. South Carolina’s football team went into the Duke’s Mayo Bowl thin at two key spots, running back and defensive back, but they managed to hold up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Watauga Democrat

010122-tuc-spt-2022lookahead-p4

Our sports wishes for 2022: A return to normalcy and a Final Four — or two.
SPORTS
Axios Charlotte

43 fun things to do in Charlotte this holiday break

The Weekender is proudly presented by Speedway Christmas. Charlotte Motor Speedway’s drive-through holiday light show is open seven nights a week, with “Elf” featured as the drive-in movie this weekend. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 53. Sunny. 2% chance of rain. Wildroots opening at 1430 Winnifred St.: The wildly popular mobile coffee truck is opening its first shop in South End. Expect an […] The post 43 fun things to do in Charlotte this holiday break appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ashe
Watauga Democrat

uw football hicks mug 1-1

The 5-foot-10 defensive back from Miami became a regular starter as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and went on to play in 44 games (39 starts) at UW.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCNC

Feel the Pulse of Fitness in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Manduu is a boutique fitness studio concept where guests complete a 15-minute, trainer-guided workout while connected to a whole-body EMS suit. One session at Manduu produces results that take six to eight...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Watauga Democrat

010122-tuc-spt-2022lookahead-p1

Our sports wishes for 2022: A return to normalcy and a Final Four — or two.
SPORTS

