Charlotte Torgerson

Schneider, Charlotte E., age 75, of Shrewsbury, Missouri, passed away after a more than 38-year battle with MS on Dec. 19, 2021. With Charlotte’s love for the outdoors and trees, she became a Missouri forester, but her forestry career was cut short by her MS. Having a passion for learning and teaching, she went on to become a Toastmaster Instructor, a Certified Arborist and a Master Gardener. As a volunteer Plant Doctor at the Missouri Botanical Garden, she was able to fulfill prior dreams that so warmed her heart.

SHREWSBURY, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO