Joe Wright’s Cyrano — from a script by Erica Schmidt based on her 2018 stage musical, an adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac — was lensed in romantic locations in Noto, on the island of Sicily. The city itself, which was rebuilt in the baroque style after a 1963 earthquake, became the primary inspiration for the film’s look and warm color palette, explains production designer Sarah Greenwood — whose six Oscar nominations include her work on Wright’s Pride and Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina and Darkest Hour. While the original story of Cyrano (played in the film by Peter...

