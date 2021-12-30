ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subgrid-scale pressure field of scale-enriched large eddy simulations using Gabor modes

By Ryan D. Hass, Aditya S. Ghate,, Sanjiva K. Lele
 5 days ago

With the continuing progress in large eddy simulations (LES), and ever increasing computational resources, it is currently possible to numerically solve the time-dependent and anisotropic large scales of turbulence in a wide variety of flows. For some applications this large-scale resolution is satisfactory....

APS physics

Quantum Simulation of Open Quantum Systems Using a Unitary Decomposition of Operators

Electron transport in realistic physical and chemical systems often involves the nontrivial exchange of energy with a large environment, requiring the definition and treatment of open quantum systems. Because the time evolution of an open quantum system employs a nonunitary operator, the simulation of open quantum systems presents a challenge for universal quantum computers constructed from only unitary operators or gates. Here, we present a general algorithm for implementing the action of any nonunitary operator on an arbitrary state on a quantum device. We show that any quantum operator can be exactly decomposed as a linear combination of at most four unitary operators. We demonstrate this method on a two-level system in both zero and finite temperature amplitude damping channels. The results are in agreement with classical calculations, showing promise in simulating nonunitary operations on intermediate-term and future quantum devices.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Low-Loss Ferrite Circulator as a Tunable Chiral Quantum System

Ferrite microwave circulators allow one to control the directional flow of microwave signals and noise, and thus play a crucial role in present-day superconducting quantum technology. They are typically viewed as a black box, with their internal structure neither specified nor used as a quantum resource. In this work, we show a low-loss waveguide circulator constructed with single-crystalline yttrium iron garnet in a three-dimensional cavity, and analyze it as a multimode hybrid quantum system with coupled photonic and magnonic excitations. We show the coherent coupling of its chiral internal modes with integrated superconducting niobium cavities, and how this enables tunable nonreciprocal interactions between the intracavity photons. We also probe experimentally the effective non-Hermitian dynamics of this system and its effective nonreciprocal eigenmodes. The device platform provides a test bed for implementing nonreciprocal interactions in open-system circuit QED.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Realization of the Kane-Mele model in XN4-embedded graphene (X=Pt,Ir,Rh,Os)

Monolayer graphene embedded with a transition metal nitride (i.e., X N 4 ) has been experimentally synthesized recently, where a transition metal atom together with four nitrogen atoms as a unit are embedded in graphene to form a stable planar single-atom-thick structure. We provide a systematic study on the structural, electronic, and topological properties of these.
PHYSICS
#A Priori And A Posteriori#Simulations#Design#Engineering#Les#Reynolds
APS physics

Quantum Single-Photon Control, Storage, and Entanglement Generation with Planar Atomic Arrays

While artificially fabricated patterned metasurfaces are providing paradigm-shifting optical components for classical light manipulation, strongly interacting, controllable, and deterministic quantum interfaces between light and matter in free space remain an outstanding challenge. Here, we theoretically demonstrate how to achieve quantum control of both the electric and magnetic components of an incident single-photon pulse by engineering the collective response of a two-dimensional atomic array. High-fidelity absorption and storage in a long-lived subradiant state, and its subsequent retrieval, are achieved by controlling classically or quantum-mechanically the ac Stark shifts of the atomic levels and suppressing the scattering during the absorption. Quantum wave-front control of the transmitted photon with nearly zero reflection is prepared by coupling the collective state of the array to another photon in a cavity and by engineering a Huygens’ surface of atoms using only a single coherent standing wave. The proposed schemes allow for the generation of entanglement between the cavity, the lattice, and hence the state of the stored, reflected, or transmitted light, and for quantum-state transfer between the cavity and propagating photons. Bipartite entanglement generation is explicitly calculated between a stored single-photon excitation of the array and the cavity photon. We illustrate the control by manipulating the phase, phase superposition, polarization, and direction of a transmitted or reflected photon, providing quantum-optical switches and functional quantum interfaces between light and atoms that could form links in a larger quantum information platform.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Mode Conversion and Period Doubling in a Liquid Rubidium Alfvén-Wave Experiment with Coinciding Sound and Alfvén Speeds

We report Alfvén-wave experiments with liquid rubidium at the Dresden High Magnetic Field Laboratory. Reaching up to 63 T, the pulsed magnetic field exceeds the critical value of 54 T at which the Alfvén speed coincides with the sound speed. At this threshold, we observe a period doubling of an applied 8 kHz cw excitation, which is consistent with the theoretical expectation of a parametric resonance between magnetosonic waves and Alfvén waves. Similar mode conversions are discussed as a possible mechanism for heating the solar corona.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Engineering reconfigurable flow patterns via surface-driven light-controlled active matter

Surface-driven flows are ubiquitous in nature, from subcellular cytoplasmic streaming to organ-scale ciliary arrays. Here we model how confined geometries can be used to engineer complex hydrodynamic patterns driven by activity prescribed solely on the boundary. Specifically, we simulate light-controlled surface-driven active matter, probing the emergent properties of a suspension of active colloids that can bind and unbind from surfaces of a closed microchamber, together creating an active carpet. The attached colloids generate large-scale flows that in turn can advect detached particles toward the walls. Switching the particle velocities with light, we program the active suspension and demonstrate a rich design space of flow patterns characterized by topological defects. We derive the possible mode structures and use this theory to optimize different microfluidic functions including hydrodynamic compartmentalization and chaotic mixing. Our results pave the way toward designing and controlling surface-driven active fluids.
MATHEMATICS
APS physics

Skyrmion-driven topological Hall effect in a Shastry-Sutherland magnet

The Shastry-Sutherland model and its generalizations have been shown to capture emergent complex magnetic properties from geometric frustration in several quasi-two-dimensional quantum magnets. Using an. s. d. exchange model, we show here that metallic Shastry-Sutherland magnets can exhibit a topological Hall effect driven by magnetic skyrmions under realistic conditions. The...
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Understanding the flat band in 1T−TaS2 using a rotated basis

Electronic flat bands serve as a unique platform to achieve strongly correlated phases. The emergence of a flat band around the Fermi level in. charge density wave (CDW) superlattice has long been noticed experimentally, but a transparent theoretical understanding remains elusive. We show that without the CDW order, the primary feature of the.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Kekulé Spiral Order at All Nonzero Integer Fillings in Twisted Bilayer Graphene

We study magic angle graphene in the presence of both strain and particle-hole symmetry breaking due to nonlocal interlayer tunneling. We perform a self-consistent Hartree-Fock study that incorporates these effects alongside realistic interaction and substrate potentials and explore a comprehensive set of competing orders including those that break translational symmetry at arbitrary wave vectors. We find that at all nonzero integer fillings very small strains, comparable to those measured in scanning tunneling experiments, stabilize a fundamentally new type of time-reversal-symmetric and spatially nonuniform order. This order, which we dub the “incommensurate Kekulé spiral” (IKS) order, spontaneously breaks both the emergent valley-charge conservation and moiré translation symmetries but preserves a modified translation symmetry.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Efficient sampling of ground and low-energy Ising spin configurations with a coherent Ising machine

We show that the nonlinear stochastic dynamics of a measurement-feedback-based coherent Ising machine (MFB-CIM) in the presence of quantum noise can be exploited to sample degenerate ground and low-energy spin configurations of the Ising model. We formulate a general discrete-time Gaussian-state model of the MFB-CIM, which faithfully captures the nonlinear dynamics present at and above system threshold. This model overcomes the limitations of both mean-field models, which neglect quantum noise, and continuous-time models, which assume long photon lifetimes. Numerical simulations of our model show that when the MFB-CIM is operated in a quantum-noise-dominated regime with short photon lifetimes (i.e., low cavity finesse), homodyne monitoring of the system can efficiently produce samples of low-energy Ising spin configurations, requiring many fewer roundtrips to sample than suggested by established high-finesse, continuous-time models. We find that sampling performance is robust to, or even improved by, turning off or altogether reversing the sign of the parametric drive, but performance is critically reduced in the absence of optical nonlinearity. For the class of MAX-CUT problems with binary-signed edge weights, the number of roundtrips sufficient to fully sample all spin configurations up to the first-excited Ising energy, including all degeneracies, scales with the problem size.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Stabilization of Multimode Schrödinger Cat States Via Normal-Mode Dissipation Engineering

Non-Gaussian quantum states have been deterministically prepared and autonomously stabilized in single- and two-mode circuit quantum electrodynamics architectures via engineered dissipation. However, it is currently unknown how to scale up this technique to multimode non-Gaussian systems. Here, we upgrade dissipation engineering to collective (normal) modes of nonlinear resonator arrays and show how to stabilize multimode Schrödinger cat states. These states are multiphoton and multimode quantum superpositions of coherent states in a single normal mode delocalized over an arbitrary number of cavities. We consider tailored dissipative coupling between resonators that are parametrically driven and feature an on-site nonlinearity, which is either a Kerr-type nonlinearity or an engineered two-photon loss. For both types of nonlinearity, we find the same exact closed-form solutions for the two-dimensional steady-state manifold spanned by superpositions of multimode Schrödinger cat states. We further show that, in the Zeno limit of strong dissipative coupling, the even-parity multimode cat state can be deterministically prepared from the vacuum. Remarkably, engineered two-photon loss gives rise to a fast relaxation toward the steady state, protecting the state preparation against decoherence due to intrinsic single-photon losses and imperfections in tailored dissipative coupling, which sets in at longer times. The relaxation time is independent of system size making the state preparation scalable. Multimode cat states are naturally endowed with a noise bias that increases exponentially with system size and can thus be exploited for enhanced robust encoding of quantum information.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Stochastic model for the hydrodynamic force in Euler–Lagrange simulations of particle-laden flows

Standard Eulerian–Lagrangian (EL) methods generally employ drag force models that only represent the mean hydrodynamic force acting upon a particle-laden suspension. Consequently, higher-order drag force statistics, arising from neighbor-induced flow perturbations, are not accounted for; this has implications on the predictions for particle velocity variance and dispersion. We develop a force Langevin model that treats neighbor-induced drag fluctuations as a stochastic force within an EL framework. The stochastic drag force follows an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process and requires closure of the integral timescale for the fluctuating hydrodynamic force and the standard deviation in drag. The former is closed using the mean-free time between successive collisions, derived from the kinetic theory of nonuniform gases. For the latter, particle-resolved direct numerical simulation (PR-DNS) of fixed particle assemblies is utilized to develop a correlation. The stochastic EL framework specifies unresolved drag force statistics, leading to the correct evolution and sustainment of particle velocity variance over a wide range of Reynolds numbers and solids volume fractions, when compared to PR-DNS of freely evolving homogeneous suspensions. By contrast, standard EL infers drag statistics from variations in the resolved flow and thus underpredicts the growth and steady particle velocity variance in homogeneous suspensions. Velocity statistics from standard EL approaches are found to depend on the bandwidth of the projection function used for two-way momentum coupling, while results obtained from the stochastic EL approach are insensitive to the projection bandwidth.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Self-Consistent-Field Method for Correlated Many-Electron Systems with an Entropic Cumulant Energy

A self-consistent field method is presented within density matrix functional theory. The computational cost for a correlated many-electron calculation is reduced to that of the self-consistent-field Hartree-Fock method, while the accuracy still reaches that of sophisticated configuration interaction based methods. In this method, the two-electron cumulant energy is measured with an information entropy associated with the Fermi-Dirac distribution of the occupation numbers. An eigenvalue equation for the orbitals is obtained, with the eigenvalues (orbital energies) connected to the occupation numbers through the Fermi-Dirac distribution. The occupation numbers for the strongly occupied orbitals are very close to the natural orbital occupation numbers from wave function methods. It covers in a single scheme the nondynamical correlation in weak or breaking bonds as well as the dynamical correlation at all distances. The method is well suited to large-scale potential energy surface calculation and molecular dynamics simulation.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Direct Atomic-Scale Observation of Ultrasmall Ag Nanowires that Exhibit fcc, bcc, and hcp Structures under Bending

Metals usually have three crystal structures: face-centered cubic (fcc), body-centered cubic (bcc), and hexagonal-close packed (hcp) structures. Typically, metals exhibit only one of these structures at room temperature. Mechanical processing can cause phase transition in metals, however, metals that exhibit all the three crystal structures have rarely been approached, even when hydrostatic pressure or shock conditions are applied. Here, through in situ observation of the atomic-scale bending and tensile process of.
PHYSICS
APS physics

AKLT-States as ZX-Diagrams: Diagrammatic Reasoning for Quantum States

From Feynman diagrams to tensor networks, diagrammatic representations of computations in quantum mechanics have catalyzed progress in physics. These diagrams represent the underlying mathematical operations and aid physical interpretation, but cannot generally be computed with directly. In this paper we introduce the ZXH-calculus, a graphical language based on the ZX-calculus, that we use to represent and reason about many-body states entirely graphically. As a demonstration, we express the one-dimensional (1D) AKLT-state, a symmetry protected topological state, in the ZXH-calculus by developing a representation of spins higher than 1/2 within the calculus. By exploiting the simplifying power of the ZXH-calculus rules we show how this representation straightforwardly recovers the AKLT matrix-product state representation, the existence of topologically protected edge states, and the nonvanishing of a string-order parameter. Extending beyond these known properties, our diagrammatic approach also allows us to analytically derive that the Berry phase of any finite-length 1D AKLT chain is.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Asymmetric Attosecond Photoionization in Molecular Shape Resonance

A shape resonance emerges during the light absorption in many molecules with a gigantic burst amplitude and a lifetime of hundreds of attoseconds. Recent advances in attosecond metrology revealed the attosecond lifetime of the shape resonance. For a heteronuclear molecule, the asymmetric initial state and landscape of the molecular potential would lead to an asymmetric shape resonance, whose effect, however, has not been characterized yet. Here, we employ an attosecond interferometer to investigate the molecular-frame photoionization time delay in the vicinity of the shape resonance of the NO molecule. Driven by photons with energy ranging from 23.8 eV to 36.5 eV, a 150 attosecond difference in the time delay is observed between photoemission from the.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Accelerated Quantum Monte Carlo with Mitigated Error on Noisy Quantum Computer

Quantum Monte Carlo and quantum simulation are both important tools for understanding quantum many-body systems. As a classical algorithm, quantum Monte Carlo suffers from the sign problem, preventing its application to most fermion systems and real-time dynamics. In this paper, we introduce a novel nonvariational algorithm using quantum simulation as a subroutine to accelerate quantum Monte Carlo by easing the sign problem. The quantum subroutine can be implemented with shallow circuits and, by incorporating error mitigation, can reduce the Monte Carlo variance by several orders of magnitude even when the circuit noise is significant. As such, the proposed quantum algorithm is applicable to near-term noisy quantum hardware.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
APS physics

Conformal block expansion in celestial CFT

The 4D four-point scattering amplitude of massless scalars via a massive exchange is expressed in a basis of conformal primary particle wave functions. This celestial amplitude is expanded in a basis of 2D conformal partial waves on the unitary principal series, and then rewritten as a sum over 2D conformal blocks via contour deformation. The conformal blocks include intermediate exchanges of spinning light-ray states, as well as scalar states with positive integer conformal weights. The conformal block prefactors are found as expected to be quadratic in the celestial operator product expansion coefficients.
ASTRONOMY

