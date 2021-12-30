ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Engineering reconfigurable flow patterns via surface-driven light-controlled active matter

By Xingting Gong, Arnold J. T. M. Mathijssen, Zev Bryant,, Manu Prakash
APS physics
 5 days ago

Surface-driven flows are ubiquitous in nature, from subcellular cytoplasmic streaming to organ-scale ciliary arrays. Here we model how confined geometries can be used to engineer complex hydrodynamic patterns driven by activity...

Tuning a magnetic fluid with an electric field creates controllable dissipative patterns

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at Aalto University have shown that a nanoparticle suspension can serve as a simple model for studying the formation of patterns and structures in more complicated non-equilibrium systems, such as living cells (Science Advances, "Electroferrofluids with nonequilibrium voltage-controlled magnetism, diffuse interfaces, and patterns"). The new system will...
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Coordinated motion of active filaments on spherical surfaces

Coordinated cilia are used throughout the natural world for micronscale fluid transport. They are often modeled with regular filament arrays on fixed planar surfaces. Here we simulate hundreds of interacting active filaments on spherical surfaces, where defects in the cilia displacement field must be present. We see synchronized beating towards or about two defects for spheres held fixed. Defects alter filament beating, which causes the sphere to move once released. This motion feeds back to the filaments, resulting in a whirling state with metachronal behavior along the equator.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Low-Loss Ferrite Circulator as a Tunable Chiral Quantum System

Ferrite microwave circulators allow one to control the directional flow of microwave signals and noise, and thus play a crucial role in present-day superconducting quantum technology. They are typically viewed as a black box, with their internal structure neither specified nor used as a quantum resource. In this work, we show a low-loss waveguide circulator constructed with single-crystalline yttrium iron garnet in a three-dimensional cavity, and analyze it as a multimode hybrid quantum system with coupled photonic and magnonic excitations. We show the coherent coupling of its chiral internal modes with integrated superconducting niobium cavities, and how this enables tunable nonreciprocal interactions between the intracavity photons. We also probe experimentally the effective non-Hermitian dynamics of this system and its effective nonreciprocal eigenmodes. The device platform provides a test bed for implementing nonreciprocal interactions in open-system circuit QED.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Skyrmion-driven topological Hall effect in a Shastry-Sutherland magnet

The Shastry-Sutherland model and its generalizations have been shown to capture emergent complex magnetic properties from geometric frustration in several quasi-two-dimensional quantum magnets. Using an. s. d. exchange model, we show here that metallic Shastry-Sutherland magnets can exhibit a topological Hall effect driven by magnetic skyrmions under realistic conditions. The...
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Reservoir Computing Approach to Quantum State Measurement

Efficient quantum state measurement is important for maximizing the extracted information from a quantum system. For multiqubit quantum processors, in particular, the development of a scalable architecture for rapid and high-fidelity readout remains a critical unresolved problem. Here we propose reservoir computing as a resource-efficient solution to quantum measurement of superconducting multiqubit systems. We consider a small network of Josephson parametric oscillators, which can be implemented with minimal device overhead and in the same platform as the measured quantum system. We theoretically analyze the operation of such a device as a reservoir computer to classify stochastic time-dependent signals subject to quantum statistical features. We apply this reservoir computer to the task of multinomial classification of measurement trajectories from joint multiqubit readout. For a 2-qubit dispersive measurement under realistic conditions we demonstrate a classification fidelity reliably exceeding that of an optimal linear filter using only 2–5 reservoir nodes, while simultaneously requiring far less calibration data—as little as a few shots per state. We understand this remarkable performance through an analysis of the network dynamics and develop an intuitive picture of reservoir processing generally. Finally, we demonstrate how to operate this device to perform 2-qubit state tomography and continuous parity monitoring with equal effectiveness and ease of calibration. This reservoir processor avoids computationally intensive training common to other machine learning frameworks and can be implemented as an integrated cryogenic superconducting device for low-latency processing of quantum signals on the computational edge.
COMPUTERS
APS physics

Quantum Simulation of Open Quantum Systems Using a Unitary Decomposition of Operators

Electron transport in realistic physical and chemical systems often involves the nontrivial exchange of energy with a large environment, requiring the definition and treatment of open quantum systems. Because the time evolution of an open quantum system employs a nonunitary operator, the simulation of open quantum systems presents a challenge for universal quantum computers constructed from only unitary operators or gates. Here, we present a general algorithm for implementing the action of any nonunitary operator on an arbitrary state on a quantum device. We show that any quantum operator can be exactly decomposed as a linear combination of at most four unitary operators. We demonstrate this method on a two-level system in both zero and finite temperature amplitude damping channels. The results are in agreement with classical calculations, showing promise in simulating nonunitary operations on intermediate-term and future quantum devices.
COMPUTERS
MedicalXpress

Interesting patterns of brain activity emerge during musical analysis exercises

Researchers in Japan used magnetic resonance imaging to study the brains of secondary school students during a task focused on musical observation. They found that students trained to play music from a young age exhibited certain kinds of brain activity more strongly than other students. The researchers also observed a specific link between musical processing and areas of the brain associated with language processing for the first time.
MUSIC
APS physics

Quantum Single-Photon Control, Storage, and Entanglement Generation with Planar Atomic Arrays

While artificially fabricated patterned metasurfaces are providing paradigm-shifting optical components for classical light manipulation, strongly interacting, controllable, and deterministic quantum interfaces between light and matter in free space remain an outstanding challenge. Here, we theoretically demonstrate how to achieve quantum control of both the electric and magnetic components of an incident single-photon pulse by engineering the collective response of a two-dimensional atomic array. High-fidelity absorption and storage in a long-lived subradiant state, and its subsequent retrieval, are achieved by controlling classically or quantum-mechanically the ac Stark shifts of the atomic levels and suppressing the scattering during the absorption. Quantum wave-front control of the transmitted photon with nearly zero reflection is prepared by coupling the collective state of the array to another photon in a cavity and by engineering a Huygens’ surface of atoms using only a single coherent standing wave. The proposed schemes allow for the generation of entanglement between the cavity, the lattice, and hence the state of the stored, reflected, or transmitted light, and for quantum-state transfer between the cavity and propagating photons. Bipartite entanglement generation is explicitly calculated between a stored single-photon excitation of the array and the cavity photon. We illustrate the control by manipulating the phase, phase superposition, polarization, and direction of a transmitted or reflected photon, providing quantum-optical switches and functional quantum interfaces between light and atoms that could form links in a larger quantum information platform.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Accelerated Quantum Monte Carlo with Mitigated Error on Noisy Quantum Computer

Quantum Monte Carlo and quantum simulation are both important tools for understanding quantum many-body systems. As a classical algorithm, quantum Monte Carlo suffers from the sign problem, preventing its application to most fermion systems and real-time dynamics. In this paper, we introduce a novel nonvariational algorithm using quantum simulation as a subroutine to accelerate quantum Monte Carlo by easing the sign problem. The quantum subroutine can be implemented with shallow circuits and, by incorporating error mitigation, can reduce the Monte Carlo variance by several orders of magnitude even when the circuit noise is significant. As such, the proposed quantum algorithm is applicable to near-term noisy quantum hardware.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
APS physics

Mode Conversion and Period Doubling in a Liquid Rubidium Alfvén-Wave Experiment with Coinciding Sound and Alfvén Speeds

We report Alfvén-wave experiments with liquid rubidium at the Dresden High Magnetic Field Laboratory. Reaching up to 63 T, the pulsed magnetic field exceeds the critical value of 54 T at which the Alfvén speed coincides with the sound speed. At this threshold, we observe a period doubling of an applied 8 kHz cw excitation, which is consistent with the theoretical expectation of a parametric resonance between magnetosonic waves and Alfvén waves. Similar mode conversions are discussed as a possible mechanism for heating the solar corona.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Realization of the Kane-Mele model in XN4-embedded graphene (X=Pt,Ir,Rh,Os)

Monolayer graphene embedded with a transition metal nitride (i.e., X N 4 ) has been experimentally synthesized recently, where a transition metal atom together with four nitrogen atoms as a unit are embedded in graphene to form a stable planar single-atom-thick structure. We provide a systematic study on the structural, electronic, and topological properties of these.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Subgrid-scale pressure field of scale-enriched large eddy simulations using Gabor modes

With the continuing progress in large eddy simulations (LES), and ever increasing computational resources, it is currently possible to numerically solve the time-dependent and anisotropic large scales of turbulence in a wide variety of flows. For some applications this large-scale resolution is satisfactory. However, a wide range of engineering problems involve flows at very large Reynolds numbers where the subgrid-scale dynamics of a practical LES are critically important to design and yet are out of reach given the computational demands of solving the Navier Stokes equations; this difficulty is particularly relevant in wall-bounded turbulence where even the large scales are often below the implied filter width of modest cost wall modeled LES. In this paper we briefly introduce a scale enrichment procedure which leverages spatially and spectrally localized Gabor modes. The method provides a physically consistent description of the small-scale velocity field without solving the full nonlinear equations. The enrichment procedure is appraised against its ability to predict small-scale contributions to the pressure field. We find that the method accurately extrapolates the pressure spectrum and recovers pressure variance of the full field remarkably well when compared to a computationally expensive, highly resolved LES. The analysis is conducted both in a priori and a posteriori settings for the case of homogeneous isotropic turbulence.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Pentagraphite C8: An all-sp2 topological nodal-line semimetal

Recent research predicted stable two-dimensional pentagraphene in. bonding states and three-dimensional pentadiamond (BC14) in all- bonding states, both comprising five-membered carbon-ring networks and exhibiting semiconducting character with sizable electronic band gaps. Here we identify by ab initio calculations an all- s p. 2. carbon allotrope, also comprising the unusual five-membered...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Fractional Corner Charge of Sodium Chloride

Recent developments in higherorder topological phases have revealed the relationship between nontrivial multipole moments in the bulk and the emergence of fractionally quantized charges at the boundary. Here, we put forth a proposal of the three-dimensional octupole insulator with fractionally quantized corner charges. ±. e. /. 8. : sodium chloride,...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Understanding the flat band in 1T−TaS2 using a rotated basis

Electronic flat bands serve as a unique platform to achieve strongly correlated phases. The emergence of a flat band around the Fermi level in. charge density wave (CDW) superlattice has long been noticed experimentally, but a transparent theoretical understanding remains elusive. We show that without the CDW order, the primary feature of the.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Stabilization of Multimode Schrödinger Cat States Via Normal-Mode Dissipation Engineering

Non-Gaussian quantum states have been deterministically prepared and autonomously stabilized in single- and two-mode circuit quantum electrodynamics architectures via engineered dissipation. However, it is currently unknown how to scale up this technique to multimode non-Gaussian systems. Here, we upgrade dissipation engineering to collective (normal) modes of nonlinear resonator arrays and show how to stabilize multimode Schrödinger cat states. These states are multiphoton and multimode quantum superpositions of coherent states in a single normal mode delocalized over an arbitrary number of cavities. We consider tailored dissipative coupling between resonators that are parametrically driven and feature an on-site nonlinearity, which is either a Kerr-type nonlinearity or an engineered two-photon loss. For both types of nonlinearity, we find the same exact closed-form solutions for the two-dimensional steady-state manifold spanned by superpositions of multimode Schrödinger cat states. We further show that, in the Zeno limit of strong dissipative coupling, the even-parity multimode cat state can be deterministically prepared from the vacuum. Remarkably, engineered two-photon loss gives rise to a fast relaxation toward the steady state, protecting the state preparation against decoherence due to intrinsic single-photon losses and imperfections in tailored dissipative coupling, which sets in at longer times. The relaxation time is independent of system size making the state preparation scalable. Multimode cat states are naturally endowed with a noise bias that increases exponentially with system size and can thus be exploited for enhanced robust encoding of quantum information.
SCIENCE
Universe Today

New Calculations Show That an Interstellar Bussard Ramjet Drive Would Need a Magnetic Field Stretching 150 Million Kilometres

In the 1960s, American physicist Robert W. Bussard proposed a radical idea for interstellar travel: a spacecraft that relied on powerful magnetic fields to harvest hydrogen directly from the interstellar medium. The high speed of this “ramjet” forces the hydrogen into a progressively constricted magnetic field until fusion occurs. The magnetic field then directs the resulting energy towards the rear of the spacecraft to generate propulsion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

