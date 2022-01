URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST /1 PM PST/ TO 11 PM. MST /10 PM PST/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, southern Harney and southern Malheur. Counties. In Idaho, Owyhee...

