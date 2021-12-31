ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What's coming up in Parliament next week?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn paper, parliamentarians will be eased gently into 2022 with a couple of days of humdrum debates and routine legislating, but with a real sense that the political balance is tipping, expect the most significant action to come in the form of government statements and urgent questions - and a lively...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Brexit poll: One year on, voters believe leaving EU has harmed UK’s interests

One year to the day since the UK left the European Union’s economic structures, the people of Britain believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good, according to a new poll.The exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent reveals that, on issues ranging from the economy to red tape to Britain’s ability to control its borders, more voters believe Brexit has worsened the UK’s position than improved it.Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) believe Boris Johnson lied to them about what Brexit would be like during the bitter referendum campaign of 2016.And by a clear margin, they said that the...
The Independent

Johnson on the rocks as poll suggests red wall voters put faith in Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has won back voters’ hearts in the red wall, a new poll suggests, while a majority doubt Boris Johnson will be prime minister this time next year.The Deltapoll survey of the 57 constituencies the Tories gained in the 2019 general election, most of which could be considered part of the red wall, found that 38 per cent of voters agreed Sir Keir would make the best PM, while 33 per cent backed Mr Johnson.The poll, for the Mail on Sunday (MoS), also put Labour in the lead when it came to the voting intention in those seats...
The Independent

Voices: I’m an Afghan refugee studying in the UK – here are the challenges I face

I arrived in the UK with my family three years ago, and we have been waiting for a decision on our asylum seeker status ever since.My job in Afghanistan’s presidential palace with the senior adviser of the former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani put me in a very vulnerable situation as a woman. The Taliban were always targeting government workers, particularly independent women. I witnessed multiple bomb blasts around our offices, and lost two colleagues who were individually targeted and shot dead while leaving their homes for work. Because of this, my mother, father and sister and I fled, arriving in...
The Guardian

Liz Truss asked for public money to cover £3,000 lunch

Liz Truss, the current favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservatives among party members, hosted a lunch at an expensive private club owned by a Tory donor after overruling civil service advice to look for a cheaper venue. Leaked correspondence has revealed the foreign secretary “refused to...
BBC

Memorial: Russia’s civil rights group uncovering an uncomfortable past

The closure of Memorial, one of the oldest civil rights groups in Russia, caused an outcry in the country and around the world. It had been prominent in uncovering the crimes of the Stalinist regime and remembering the victims of the Gulag. But the authorities accused the organisation of trying to undermine the state order.
The Independent

Government recognises challenges of rising bills amid calls for intervention

The Government recognises people are facing “challenges” with household bills, a minister has said, as Tory politicians called for the Prime Minister to help those facing fuel poverty.Around 20 Conservative MPs and peers have written in the Sunday Telegraph asking Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to slash VAT on energy bills and suspend the environmental levy to ease pressure on consumers as gas and electricity payments continue to rocket.The letter is signed by politicians including Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Conservative MPs, former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey and MPs Robert Halfon and...
The Independent

What the papers say – January 2

Changed guidance for schools, a health service “beyond full stretch” and lizard overlords are splashed across the papers.The Sunday Telegraph and The Observer report face masks will return to classrooms as part of Government plans, with the latter quoting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as calling for more test kits to be supplied to parents.The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Children forced back into masks in lessons'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/TXUey8Ae0B— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 1, 2022Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/7uOCim0v6g— The Observer (@ObserverUK) January 1, 2022The toughened Covid guidance around schools also leads The Independent, while The Mail on...
The Independent

Masks back in classrooms and plans drawn up for workplace shortages

Masks are returning to classrooms and plans are being drawn up for possible absence levels of up to a quarter of public sector workers as Omicron continues to spread across the country.The moves come after a health boss warned the “next few days are crucial” in the fight to reduce the impact of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant, as NHS staff work “flat out”.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi acknowledged the variant “presents challenges”, but said the Government is taking steps to “bolster our support for schools” in an effort to minimise disruption when students return to their desks after the Christmas...
The Independent

DUP warn Liz Truss of ‘major implications’ unless Protocol progress made

The DUP have said there will be “major implications” at Stormont if the Foreign Secretary fails to swiftly set a formal deadline to end negotiations with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Days after the EU’s chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic claimed “London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe over the protocol, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Liz Truss needed to provide a “clear date” for ending the talks.“We need a clear date now, we need a clear timeline in which there is an expectation of real progress or the Government takes the action that is necessary,” Sir...
The Independent

No need for tougher Covid restrictions based on latest hospital data, health minister insists

There is no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has said.Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care were dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.The upbeat verdict came despite Mr Argar admitting the number...
