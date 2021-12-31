What's coming up in Parliament next week?

Changed guidance for schools, a health service “beyond full stretch” and lizard overlords are splashed across the papers.The Sunday Telegraph and The Observer report face masks will return to classrooms as part of Government plans, with the latter quoting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as calling for more test kits to be supplied to parents.The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Children forced back into masks in lessons'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/TXUey8Ae0B— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 1, 2022Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/7uOCim0v6g— The Observer (@ObserverUK) January 1, 2022The toughened Covid guidance around schools also leads The Independent, while The Mail on...
Comments / 0